Pat Bev includes Tyler Herro in "All-White starting 5" with hilarious backhanded compliment

During an episode of his eponymous podcast, Patrick Beverly and his co-host Adam Ferrone played a game. The game was to compile a list of a starting five consisting of white players who are currently playing in the NBA.

There was, however, a catch. The catch was that they had to choose 'white guys who were the least white.' The premise of the game was that they could only pick white players who had the tendency to break away from the stereotypical white guy.

Right off the bat, Pat Bev listed one of the Miami Heat's most reliable offensive tools, Tyler Herro. Not only did he choose Herro, Beverly also told a hilarious anecdote about him.

"He irks me sometimes," Beverly said about Herro, "but boy got game. He walked up to me in the [NBA Orlando] Bubble. Mind you, this my first time ever seeing him.

Beverly then shared that Herro greeted him by saying "What's up, Bev?" during that very first meeting.

"What? Who the f*** is you talking to?" Pat Bev continued, sharing his reaction to his first interaction with Herro. "Then you know, I foul him or something," Beverly shared, to which Herro apparently responded by saying, "'Oh, no, I'm like that.'"

Pat Bev and Tyler Herro's first encounter was definitely memorable to the former, and seems to have played a huge factor in the former choosing the latter as one of the players on his all-white starting five.

Pat Bev also names Chet Holmgren and Donte DiVincenzo among his 'All-White starting 5'

Of course, since the game that Pat Bev and Adam Ferrone were playing was a who's who for a starting five, Tyler Herro alone would not suffice.

After picking the Miami Heat standout and sharing his hilarious story about him, Beverly went on to complete his list, starting with Chet Holmgren. Adam Ferrone weighed in, saying that he once saw the OKC Thunder rookie wearing a durag. Beverly then added that he saw him with KD.

Beverly then contemplated adding Kelly Olynyk to his starting five before taking a step back and replacing him with one of the NBA's fan favorites, Alex Caruso. Beverly said that Caruso's tendency to humiliate other players and talk trash to them was the reason why he was on the list.

He then moved on to the New York Knicks, stating that he wanted to pick Isaiah Hartenstein before learning that he was bi-racial. Instead, he settled for Hartenstein's teammate Donte DiVincenzo. To round out his starting five, Pat Bev chose Garrison Mathews from the Atlanta Hawks.

While this starting five has some notable absences such as Austin Reaves, it is worth noting that the criteria that Adam Ferrone and Patrick Beverly had for choosing players was not solely based on talent or statistics.