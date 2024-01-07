“Pat bev is the NBA equivalent of chihuahua”: Sixers star's comments on Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett trade riles up NBA fans

Patrick Beverley or Pat Bev, as he's known in NBA circles, faced the fans' wrath after his comments on the blockbuster trade between the New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors that saw Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett move to Toronto.

The Philadelphia 76ers guard believed that both players now have a chance of growing better with their new team, except that he called them "pups," causing quite the furor on social media.

On the latest episode of his podcast, Beverley was asked if the Raptors added any "dawgs" on the side after the trade, and the veteran responded with "pups."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

And the response from the fans suggested fury and mockery.

Expand Tweet

The criticism poured in:

Pat Bev was slammed on social media for his take on the Knicks-Raptors trade

On the trade front, the Knicks sent Barrett, Quickley, and a 2024 second-round draft pick to the Raptors for OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn.

It's entirely possible that the "pup" reference could easily be mistaken for a reckless comment, but the guard made it clear that both major names that went to Toronto have the potential to become dogs for the franchise.

Pat Bev keeps it real about the trade deadline buzz that's generated every year

While sharing his thoughts on the Knicks-Raptors trade, Pat Bev also outlined the importance of what the trade window brings each season for franchises.

“It’s just normal basketball, a little trade deadline soap opera we go through every year, but it’s a part of it. It’s necessary. It gives teams a chance to improve their team, get off some money, get off some assets, get off some picks, so it’s just that time of the year.”

The 76ers are one of the teams looking to add necessary firepower as well as stake their claim for an NBA championship this season. Led by reigning MVP Joel Embiid and young gun Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia is one of the teams to watch out for this season. Despite sending James Harden in a drama-filled trade to the LA Clippers, the Sixers have been a solid outfit.

Pat Bev is one of the seasoned campaigners for Philly this season. After plying his trade for the LA Lakers and the Chicago Bulls last year, the Windy City native is averaging 5.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. Known for his defensive skillset and locker room leadership, the playmaker is a vital cog in the Sixers unit.

Beverly and the Sixers are currently 23-12 and placed third in the East. They are on a two-game losing streak after dropping games against the Knicks and the Utah Jazz and will hope to arrest that slide when they play the Atlanta Hawks in an away contest on Jan. 10.