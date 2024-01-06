“it’s time for a new era in Toronto”: NBA fans react to reports of Raptors finalizing Pascal Siakam trade before the deadline

The Pascal Siakam trade might be an imminent one for the Toronto Raptors before the trade deadline on Feb. 8. There are reports that the Raptors are ready to move, perhaps, their most important piece before the trade deadline. According to Tim Bontemps, the Raptors are still searching for a market to get a desirable piece for their All-Star-level player.

Recently, the Raptors and the Knicks pulled off one of the biggest trades of the season. The Knicks sent RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and a 2024 second-round pick to the Raptors. In return, the Raptors sent OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and guard Malachi Flynn to the Knicks.

As both the Knicks and the Raptors continue to search the market to make a final move before the trade deadline on Feb.8, fans had mixed reactions to the news. Reacting to the Raptors news of moving Siakam before the deadline, fans on X (formerly Twitter) had mixed reactions on social media.

Considering how Scottie Barnes has taken up a new role in Toronto, one of the fans wrote:

“Basketball fit and financial reasons this needs to happen. Grateful for everything but it’s time for a new era in Toronto led by Scottie.”

Another fan was not in support of Pascal Siakam being traded so soon, saying that the player doesn’t have enough value in the market as of now.

“Nobody ever knows what the Raptors will do lol. Trading him as a rental with little value makes no sense. If they extend him they can get a crazy haul for him,” he wrote.

Pacers, Pistons and Kings emerge as top takers for Pascal Siakam trade

The Toronto Raptors are ready to move on and start a new chapter for their organization. They traded one of their most valuable assets in OG Anunoby earlier. Now, they are ready to close Siakam’s chapter and move ahead with new additions for the rest of the season.

There are legitimate teams in the league right now that can use Siakam to their benefit. As he is expected to move before the Feb.8 deadline, Jake Fischer, from Yahoo Sports, reported that the noise of Siakam being acquired by Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings has become more centered.

Fischer also added that the Raptors have suggested that there are more teams in the NBA that are interested in acquiring Siakam.

"Other teams mentioned, such as Dallas and Philadelphia, don't appear as viable destinations at this juncture, although Toronto officials have suggested to inquiring front offices as many as 10 teams hold legitimate interest in Siakam."

However, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, since the time the Raptors have traded Anunoby to the Raptors, there has barely moved a needle for the team in terms of bargaining in the trade market.

As for Pascal Siakam, he is all set to become a free agent after the 2023-24 season. However, if Pascal Siakam is traded before the deadline, he would only be eligible to sign a two-year extension with a team. According to reports, Siakam is more focused on becoming a free agent next season.