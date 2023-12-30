RJ Barrett - OG Anunoby final trade details: Who have the Knicks and Raptors included in the deal?

The Toronto Raptors and the New York Knicks are finalizing a trade that would send OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn to the Knicks for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a second-round pick. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Raptors will receive a second-round selection from the 2024 Draft pick that the Knicks previously acquired from the Detroit Pistons.

The Raptors' young star Anunoby has spent seven years with the Raptors since 2017. He was picked in the first round by the Raptors in the 2017 Draft. Anunoby had a title experience when he was part of the Raptors' title-winning season in 2019.

The trade might prove an excellent addition for the Knicks, considering that Anunoby has a dominating presence on the defensive end of the floor. He's as efficient on the offensive end of the floor, averaging 15.1 points per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the floor and 37.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Barrett, meanwhile, was the No. 3 pick for the Knicks in the 2019 NBA Draft and entered the league with a high promise. This season, he has averaged 18.2 points per game shooting 42.2 from the field and 34.2 from beyond the arc.

The Raptors have been in the news involving Anunoby and Pascal Siakam trade. There is enough reason to believe that they might want to move Siakam as well in return for a better offensive player.

Who won Raptors- Knicks the RJ Barrett - OG Anunoby trade?

New York Knicks are having a decent 2023-24 season, occupying the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference. Toronto Raptors, the 2019 NBA champions, have not been able to get in a position all season that would give them a chance to contest for the playoff, as they 12th in the East.

Between Barrett and Anunoby, the latter is having a better season. Anunoby has a better presence on the defensive as well as the offensive side of the floor. The Raptors star can create his own shots, which would give the Knicks a boost on offense.

However, Immanuel Quickley was one of the important pieces the Knicks gave up. He was averaging 15 points per game and perhaps more importantly gave up a highly efficient 3-point shooter. Quickley was shooting 39.5 percent from beyond the arc.

In terms of the impact of the trade for this season, both the Knicks and the Raptors emerged winners.