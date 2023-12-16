NBA Trade Machine: Can Toronto Raptors acquire Keegan Murray by trading Pascal Siakam or OG Anunoby?

There have been rumors about the Toronto Raptors and the Sacramento Kings being involved in a trade talk that includes players like Keegan Murray, Pascal Siakam, or OG Anunoby.

Kings are pushing for a trade to acquire the duo of Anunoby and Siakam or at least one of them. Sikam is perhaps the best scorer for the Raptors, but he is still not among the best in the league. Anunoby is a young star who hasn’t shown his full potential, but many believe he would be a perfect fit on the Kings’ roster.

Previously, Jake Fischer from Yahoo Sports had reported that in order for the Raptors to make the trade, they would at least want Murray in return for Anunoby or Siakam. However, it is highly unrealistic that the Kings would give up one of their rising stars in the trade.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Harrison Barnes was one of the players expected to be involved in the trade. However, given his demand in the market, it is doubtful that Kings would be able to capitalize with Barnes involved.

The trade is unlikely to go through if the Kings do not involve Keegan Murray. If they can acquire Siakam, their offense is set to get better.

Last season, they were the No. 1 offensive team in the league. However, this season, they are not even close to being one of the top.

Pacers and Hawks have shown interest in Toronto Raptors trade

Sacramento Kings is not the only team interested in the trade for Siakam and OG Anunoby. Previously, it was also reported that several teams, like the Indiana Pacers and the Atlanta Hawks, have shown interest.

The Hawks have been linked to the Toronto Raptors even before the 2023-24 season started, according to the reports provided by The Athletic’s Shams Charania. In August, the Hawks had offered AJ Griffin, De’Andre Hunter and draft picks to land Siakam. Landing Sikam would give the Hawks an alternate scoring option alongside Trae Young, Dejounte Murray and Clint Capela.

The Pacers have become one of the best teams in the East. With Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner in the lineup, Siakam would be an addition to their offense. However, there is less chance that they would push for the trade. The Pacers are already the best offensive teams in almost every category in the league.