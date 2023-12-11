The trade rumors surrounding Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby are picking their pace in the market. The Toronto Raptors star seems like an unused offensive leader on the team who could become an excellent second-scoring option behind a superstar.

Shams Charani from The Athletic reported that various NBA teams are interested in making a trade for Siakam over Anunoby. Among the teams that have shown tremendous interest in Raptors’ forwards are the Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings, and Indiana Pacers, all in need of a second or third offensive option.

Moreover, other teams like the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks have also inquired about the trade options for Siakam.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Here are five teams that would mostly benefit from Siakam’s trade.

5 teams that would benefit most from Pascal Siakam trade

#1 Atlanta Hawks

Pascal Siakam has been linked to the Atlanta Hawks before. The Hawks can offer Bogdan Bogdanovic and De'Andre Hunter in a trade that could match Siakam’s salary.

Bogdanovic would have an add-on reason to join the Raptors, and that would be the Raptors’ coach, Darko Rajakovic. Both Bogdanovic and Rajakovic are from Serbia.

The Hawks could also add some other players, like Onyeka Okongwu and Saddiq Bey, in the trade to bring in OG Anunoby. Both Siakam and Anunoby can create their own shots, and that could add to their offensive firepower.

#2 Sacramento Kings

So far into the season, the Sacramento Kings are nowhere near their potential. The 2023–24 season was supposed to be the season that the Kings made the big leap.

They were the team with the greatest offensive ratings in the regular season in 2022–23, which ignited hopes for a good season this year. However, their offensive rating has dropped to 12th this season. Adding Siakam will boost their offense, something they will need in the postseason.

The Kings can include Harrison Barnes in the trade package, which could give the Raptors more reasons to make the move. Siakam would be a great fit with De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

#3 Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers are coming off an excellent NBA In-Season Tournament defeating elite teams like the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks to reach the final. However, in their loss to the LA Lakers, one of the things that remained out in the open was the lack of a second scorer behind Tyrese Haliburton.

Siakam is not the player who could be the first option on any team as the primary scorer. He played excellently when DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry played alongside him. He is at best a second or third option on offense, and that is exactly what the Pacers need.

The Pacers have already topped almost all offensive categories in the league. Adding Siakam would only make them better. The best part is that he can play well with Haliburton.

#4 New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have been nothing but a disappointment for a long time. They are in dire need of a superstar player or to put together a great team with a few stars and make a big leap in the playoffs.

The Knicks have two star players, Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson. They are, however, insufficient to propel the team to the next level. If Siakam is teamed with Brunson and Randle, they have the potential to be a better team.

#5 Golden State Warriors

The demand for trading Golden State Warriors' forward Andrew Wiggins has been growing every day. The Warriors are in complete chaos and have dropped to 11th place in the Western Conference. They do, however, have other assets that could be used to bring in Siakam.

The Dubs can include Chris Paul, Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and a 2028 first-round pick in the trade to acquire Siakam. While Wiggins and Klay Thompson are finding it hard to get into a rhythm, he could fuel their offense. Moreover, Siakam could work excellently alongside Stephen Curry and play under Steve Kerr.