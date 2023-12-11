Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks: Prediction and betting tips | December 11, 2023

The Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks game is one of the 13 matches the NBA prepared for December 11. This is the second time that both teams will meet in the 2023-24 NBA season. The New York Knicks were able to prevail in their previous encounter by a wide margin of 13 points.

The Toronto Raptors are 11th in the NBA Eastern Conference standings with their record now at 11-3. This team hopes to stop the bleeding soon as they enter this game on a three-game losing streak.

On the other side, the New York Knicks are looking to find their winning groove again after dropping their last two games. They still possess a winning record of 12-9 and are seventh in the NBA Eastern Conference.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks is set to take place this Monday, December 11 inside the basketball mecca, Madison Square Garden located in New York City.

MSG and TSN are putting the game live on television starting at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. NBA League Pass subscribers have the option to choose between telecasts through an online live stream.

Moneyline: Raptors (+160) vs Knicks (-180)

Spread: Raptors +4.0 (-110) vs -4.0 Knicks (-110)

Total (O/U): Raptors (u221.5) vs Knicks (o221.5)

Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks: Preview

As seen in the New York Knicks injury list, Mitchell Robinson is ruled out due to his ankle sprain. Jalen Brunson is marked as 'probable' and should be a game-time decision to play.

Meanwhile, Otto Porter Jr. and Christian Koloko will not be suited up for the Raptors against the Knicks. Porter still needs time to nurse his foot injury while Koloko has no timeline for his respiratory illness.

Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks: Predicted lineups

With no major injury to their current starting roster, the Toronto Raptors should field their usual starting five. The frontline will be composed of Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Jakob Poeltl are the frontcourt while Scottie Barnes and Dennis Schroeder are the starting guards.

If Jalen Brunson will not be playing against the Raptors, Immanuel Quickley would probably be starting at point guard. He joins Donte DiVincenzo at the backcourt while Julus Randle and RJ Barrett are forwards. With Mitchell Robinson out, he should be replaced by Isaiah Hartenstein at the center spot.

Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks: Betting tips

Pascal Siakam is the best scorer for the Toronto Raptors and he has an NBA prop of 22.5 points. He has gone over that mark twice in a row and he should be against a depleted Knicks frontcourt.

22.5 is also the prop for Julis Randle and he failed to go over twice in the last three games. With Mitch Robinson out and Jalen Brunson is on the bubble, his going over will be likely as the Knicks would need him to step up the scoring.

Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks: Prediction

This is going to be an interesting NBA Eastern Conference matchup and the New York Knicks should dictate the tempo since the game will be played on their home court.

With that, the total should go over. The spread is in a very fair place but the spread should be covered against the Raptors who are struggling to keep games close.

PUBLISH FOR 5:40 IST