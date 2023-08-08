Top 5 games in Pascal Siakam's Toronto Raptors career

Pascal Siakam might be looking for a change of scenery after logging seven NBA seasons with the Toronto Raptors. After rising through college ranks with the New Mexico State Aggies, the 6-foot-8 power forward won the NBA title with the Raptors in 2019.

With all the trade talks looming on the two-time NBA All-Star, we look back on his best scoring games for the Raptors.

#5 Pascal Siakam drops 40 over the Boston Celtics

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On March 28, 2023, Pascal Siakam was the key to the Toronto Raptors' overtime victory over the Boston Celtics.

His stat line after that game was 40 points, 13 rebounds, three steals, two blocks and an assist. He was also accurately shooting from the field, doing 58.6%. In overtime, Siakam had clutch plays providing the Raptors with four points, three rebounds and two blocks.

#4 44-point performance over the Washington Wizards

This was another game that Pascal Siakam took over and willed his team to victory. At the end of the nine-point triumph, he gave the Raptors 44 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and four 3-point baskets.

The Wizards just didn't have an answer for Siakam, who came out strong in the second half scoring 30 of his 44 total points.

#3 44 points against Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball

Early in the 2019-20 NBA season, Pascal Siakam proved that he was ready to take over after Kawhi Leonard opted to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers over returning to defend the crown with the Toronto Raptors.

Siakam was a scoring machine against the New Orleans Pelicans, as he scored 44 points. Along with the scoring outburst, he also had 10 rebounds, five 3-pointers and four assists. It was indeed Siakam's night as he outshined young stars Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball in their own home court.

#2 44-points in a tough loss against the Washington Wizards

Among the top-scoring games of Pascal Siakam in this list, this is the only one that resulted in a loss. More than two years since he scored 44 points against the Wizards, he came out swinging again this time but eventually faltered in overtime, 129-131.

This time, the Wizards had Russell Westbrook, who registered a triple-double of 13 points, 17 rebounds and 17 assists. Bradley Beal and Raul Neto carried the scoring load making 28 and 25 points, respectively.

Siakam finished the game with 44 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists while shooting 61% from the field.

#1 52 points in Madison Square Garden

This was undoubtedly the biggest monster game that Pascal Siakam had in his career, and he did it in the "Mecca of Basketball," Madison Square Garden, against the New York Knicks.

This game happened four days before Christmas as Siakam caught fire ending with a stat line of 52 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal. He also shot accurately, going 17-of-25 from the field, and missed only two free throws on 18 attempts.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)