NBA Trade Rumors: 3 best trade packages for Pascal Siakam

The NBA offseason started with a flurry and has ground to a halt. James Harden, Damian Lillard, Tyler Herro and Ben Simmons wait in limbo to see if they will be traded. Pascal Siakam joins them as his name gets thrown around in trade rumors.

The Toronto Raptors are stuck between the title-winning team from years ago and moving forward with their budding, young core. The young core has promise, as Scottie Barnes has shown flashes. The Raptors also just drafted Gradey Dick.

Toronto has attempted to trade OG Anunoby before, and if they move toward building the young core, they could trade more pieces. All-Star Pascal Siakam could be one of those moves they make.

Let’s take a look at three potential trade destinations for Siakam and what Toronto could receive in return.

#1 - Portland Trail Blazers

Trail Blazers Rockets Basketball

If Damian Lillard expands his list of desired teams and becomes more open to playing somewhere other than Miami, Toronto may get involved. Pascal Siakam would be an excellent return for Lillard, given the current trade market for the disgruntled star.

Toronto would get an automatic upgrade from Siakam, as Lillard would be the leading scorer on the team and keep them in playoff contention in the East. The two could be traded for each other straight up. Toronto may have to throw in a first-round pick or two to get Lillard.

#2 - Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls

Orlando is reportedly monitoring the availability of Pascal Siakam. He would be a great fit in their super athletic, lengthy lineup and could also give the team a solid boost on the scoring end. Toronto could get back solid young players in a potential deal.

Orlando could offer a potential package of picks along with Jonathan Isaac, Cole Anthony, Chuma Okeke and Gary Harris.

Isaac has struggled with injuries but is a defensive player of the year candidate when healthy. Anthony is a solid shooter and starting-capable point guard. Okeke would be another young piece with a lot of potential to fit in Toronto’s future. Harris would provide another veteran wing and is on an expiring deal.

#3 - Miami Heat

Knicks Pacers Trade Basketball

If the Heat miss out on Lillard, they may target Pascal Siakam as a potential upgrade. Miami could give Kyle Lowry back to the Raptors so he can retire with the team he spent the best years of his career with.

Miami could also throw in multiple first-round picks stapled alongside Nikola Jovic, who has potential. They may also have to throw in Caleb Martin, who proved to be a reliable scorer during Miami’s playoff run.

