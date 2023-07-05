Top 5 landing spots for Pascal Siakam as rumors of Raptors planning to trade him spread

While Pascal Siakam has maintained that he would like to remain in Toronto, the two-time All-Star could very well find himself traded. According to Raptors reporter Michael Grange, although the situation seems to be playing out behind closed doors, there could be updates sooner rather than later.

He wrote for SportsNet Canada:

“There is persistent speculation that Pascal Siakam — the team’s leading scorer, second-most prolific playmaker and ultimate home-grown success story — could be traded before the regular season starts and perhaps much sooner as the NBA’s transaction market simmers.”

With that in mind, let's take a look at five potential landing spots for Pascal Siakam should the Toronto Raptors shake things up and trade him before the season.

Five trade destinations for Pascal Siakam

#5: Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks recently took a big stride in looking to remain competitive going forward. After coming up short of making the playoffs last season, owner Mark Cuban admitted that the team had to earn Luka Doncic's loyalty by bolstering the roster.

While they've re-signed Kyrie Irving, the looming departure of Christian Wood means the team needs another star to pair with Doncic & Irving. Enter Pascal Siakam. While the Mavericks would lose depth in a trade, Siakam's value can't be understated.

#4: Atlanta Hawks

With the Atlanta Hawks recently trading John Collins to the Utah Jazz, the team now has an opportunity to make a big move to add size at the forward spot. Given their current roster, the team would likely have to part ways with either Murray or De'Andre Hunter.

With the recent departure of Fred VanVleet, the Raptors could use a ball-dominant guard like Murray to shoulder the load when it comes to scoring.

#3: Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns seems to be the odd man out in the Timberwolves frontcourt. After the front office made a blockbuster trade for Rudy Gobert, they seem unlikely to backtrack and part ways with the former Defensive Player of the Year. As a result, it's expected that Towns gets traded at some point.

By pairing Siakam with Gobert, the team could create quite an impressive duo and bolster their defense.

#2: Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have continued to pop up in trade talks as of late. While their focus remains on acquiring Damian Lillard, other reports have indicated they would also be interested in Landry Shamet. As a result, the team could look to trade for Shamet, while bolstering their frontcourt with Pascal Siakam.

After starting Kevin Love, a 34-year-old player past his prime at the power forward spot, adding Siakam would be huge.

#1: Golden State Warriors

With Draymond Green coming back, the Golden State Warriors' 'Big Three' will be looking to make another championship run. After acquiring Chris Paul, many have wondered how the duo of Paul and Steph Curry will fit together.

The solution lies in Siakam, who can seriously improve their starting lineup. By adding the former NBA champ alongside Green, Curry, and Klay Thompson, the Western Conference would be put on notice.

