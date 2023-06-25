4 superstar NBA trades ft. Damian Lillard to Miami and more

Over the past few weeks, rumors have been swirling around some of the NBA's biggest stars. Players such as Damian Lillard, Pascal Siakam, and several others have been linked to numerous teams.

Teams looking to contend for an NBA Championship will be huge buyers this offseason and will put forth their offers for superstars to give their rosters a big jump. Could we see some of the NBA's best players on new teams next season?

4 NBA Superstar Trades

#1, Damian Lillard to Miami as Blazers get a haul

Portland Trail Blazers v Miami Heat

Miami trade: Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo, Caleb Martin, 2024 1st Round Pick

Portland trade: Damian Lillard

This trade sends one of the top point guards in the NBA, Damian Lillard, to the Miami Heat in exchange for Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo, Caleb Martin, and their 2024 first Round Pick.

Miami gets their third star to gear up for another run to the NBA Finals and the Portland Trailblazers get very solid pieces to pair with their rookie star Scoot Henderson.

#2, Paul George & Norman Powell to the New York Knicks as Clippers try a new core

Los Angeles Clippers v Sacramento Kings

LA trade: Paul George, Norman Powell

New York trade: RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, Josh Hart, Immanuel Quickley, 2024 1st Round Pick (WAS), 2024 2nd Round Pick (DET), 2025 1st Round Pick (MIL)

Here we see the New York Knicks shipping off young star RJ Barrett, with solid teammates Mitchell Robinson, Josh Hart, Immanuel Quickley, and picks in exchange for superstar Paul George and a solid scorer in Norman Powell.

The Clippers maintain a solid core with young players, while the Knicks land a third star next to Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. Both teams reload well for playoff runs in 2023.

#3, Pascal Siakam to Atlanta as Raptors land John Collins & young talent

Chicago Bulls v Toronto Raptors

Toronto trade: Pascal Siakam

Atlanta Trade: John Collins, Saddiq Bey, Onyeka Okongwu, 2024 1st Round Pick (SAC)

In this trade, Atlanta moves John Collins, Saddiq Bey, Onyeka Okongwu, and Sacramento's first-round pick in 2024 in exchange for All-Star forward Pascal Siakam.

Toronto can land some young talent and a pick to help bolster their roster and potential rebuild, while the Hawks go all-in on another All-Star to pair with their superstar backcourt duo in Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.

#4, Mavs add Tobias Harris as 76ers get Christian Wood & Tim Hardaway

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Six

Dallas trade: Christian Wood, Tim Hardaway Jr., 2025 1st Round Pick, 2025 2nd Round Pick

Philadelphia Trade: Tobias Harris, Jaden Springer, Charlie Brown Jr.

In this final trade, Dallas adds a star to compliment Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić in Tobias Harris and the 76ers reload with solid scorer Tim Hardaway and forward Christian Wood.

Dallas forms a big three in time to gear up for a playoff run and the 76ers land solid pieces for their run at the Eastern Conference title and a trip to the NBA Finals.

