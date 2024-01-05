Toronto Raptors vs Sacramento Kings: Prediction, starting lineup and betting tips | January 5, 2024

The Toronto Raptors vs Sacramento Kings matchup is one of the exciting games the NBA has for Friday, along with 11 other games. This is the first time the two teams battle each other this season, with each team beating the other last season. However, the Raptors have won three of their last four matchups with the Kings.

The Toronto Raptors are 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 14-20 record. They have won back-to-back games against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies and hope to embark on a winning streak.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings have a 20-13 record and are fifth in the Western Conference. They are coming off a 138-135 overtime win over the Orlando Magic and have won three of their last four games.

Toronto Raptors vs Sacramento Kings: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Toronto Raptors vs Sacramento Kings game will be at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Friday. The television broadcast of NBCSCA and SN will start at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will be available through an online live stream by subscribing to NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Raptors (+170) vs Kings B (-205)

Spread: Raptors +5.0 (-110) vs -5.0 Kings (-110)

Total (O/U): Raptors (u239.5) vs Kings (o239.5)

Toronto Raptors vs Sacramento Kings: Preview

The Sacramento Kings have no injuries to report, and all their players are available to play.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors have listed Otto Porter Jr. as 'doubtful.' Porter will be a game-time decision. Christian Koloko is ruled out, as he's still recovering from a lung illness.

Toronto Raptors vs Sacramento Kings: Predicted lineups

RJ Barrett has been the latest addition to the Raptors roster and is going to start alongside Pascal Siakam. Jakob Poeltl occupies the center position while Immanuel Quickley starts over Dennis Schoeder to pair up with Scottie Barnes in the backcourt.

For the Kings, DeAaron Fox has been starting with Cris Duarter while Domantas Sabonis is at the center. Harrison Barnes and Keegan Murray round up the starting five.

Toronto Raptors vs Sacramento Kings: Betting Tips

Pascal Siakam has been the most potent scorer for the Rpatoras and has been given an NBA prop of 25.5 points. With the arrival of RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, he's looking to involve his new teammates more into the system and could sacrifice scoring.

The NBA prop for De'Aaron Fox is a high 30.5 points, and he missed that mark three times in a row. It's tough to pick him to go over, as he only score 15 points in his last game against the Orlando Magic.

Toronto Raptors vs Sacramento Kings: Prediction

Having the home court advantage helps the Sacramento Kings, who are favored to beat the Raptors. The spread should be covered, while the total should go over as well, considering the way games have panned out in the last few days.