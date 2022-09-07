"Pat Bev in shock that the towel toss wasn't a turnover", "Mf mad it's gonna work" - Fans send in rib-tickling reactions to Pat Beverley and Russell Westbrook's interaction at a presser

Patrick Beverley's introductory press conference saw Russell Westbrook in attendance. With the two stars engaging in fairly positive interactions, NBA fans had to respond on Twitter.
The LA Lakers made a bold acquisition by trading for Patrick Beverley. While the addition improves the team's defense, it could also lead to some locker room turmoil.
Westbrook and Beverley's combative relationship led to speculation that Westbrook's tenure as a Laker would end. However, coach Darvin Ham seemed determined to have the pair work things out and play together.
The idea of Westbrook and Beverley working things out themselves raised several doubts for Laker fans. However, the interaction between the two at the introductory presser yesterday showed promise for positive development.
Although Ham expects the pair to blend their talents, several fans disagree. Here are some of the best responses from fans on Twitter:
The interaction has received rather mixed responses from fans. While the optics suggest a positive development, some still believe that the two can't coexist.
Whether this will hurt the Lakers' future is yet to be seen. However, the roster may still see changes as trade talks for Westbrook continue.
Russell Westbrook to attend LeBron James' mini camp
Russell Westbrook has been a central figure in all LA Lakers trade talks. Although early offseason rumors suggested that the Lakers would move the superstar before the season started, the current scenario says otherwise.
Westbrook's trade situation drastically changed after Patrick Beverley's addition to the Lakers. Many believed that Beverley's arrival signaled Westbrook's departure, but this may not be the case.
With Donovan Mitchell also being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, an avenue for a three-team trade has likely been shut down.
However, Ham has displayed his faith in the superstar time and time again. Westbrook finds himself with an opportunity to prove that he can still contribute to a winning team.
Westbrook will also reportedly be a part of LeBron James' annual mini camp ahead of the official training camp. This news is relevant because teams often consider training camp an informal preseason trade deadline.
Attempting to establish a solid roster, Westbrook will likely participate in the chemistry-building exercise.