"Pat Bev in shock that the towel toss wasn't a turnover", "Mf mad it's gonna work" - Fans send in rib-tickling reactions to Pat Beverley and Russell Westbrook's interaction at a presser

Patrick Beverley's introductory press conference saw Russell Westbrook in attendance. With the two stars engaging in fairly positive interactions, NBA fans had to respond on Twitter.

The LA Lakers made a bold acquisition by trading for Patrick Beverley. While the addition improves the team's defense, it could also lead to some locker room turmoil.

Westbrook and Beverley's combative relationship led to speculation that Westbrook's tenure as a Laker would end. However, coach Darvin Ham seemed determined to have the pair work things out and play together.

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Darvin Ham says Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley will work together "fabulously." He thinks they complement each other well and wouldn't want to be an opposing backcourt facing them.

The idea of Westbrook and Beverley working things out themselves raised several doubts for Laker fans. However, the interaction between the two at the introductory presser yesterday showed promise for positive development.

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM Russell Westbrook didn't just watch Patrick Beverley's press conference from the side. He made sure Pat Bev looked good, tossing him a towel to wipe his sweat from working out.



Pat Bev: "First dime of the year."



Russ laughed. The Lakers point guards on the same page so far.

Although Ham expects the pair to blend their talents, several fans disagree. Here are some of the best responses from fans on Twitter:

(Raquel) KB💜💛 @SOULbeautifulme @jovanbuha 🤣🤣 LOL @Trevor_Lane I've been a Laker fan my entire life & this is like a nightmare for me

eric @ericdr626 @jovanbuha Ok they hate each other nvm

🦌naomi🐙, 🏳️‍⚧️ @H0NEYRIVER @NotoriousOHM Do i like Pat Bev now? This is a strange feeling

forum @greatwestforum @NotoriousOHM i've never been less sure about a lakers roster move. some days i feel like russ is 100% gone. others, like he's 100% coming back.

MyEraWasDope @era_was @Russstan4Life @NotoriousOHM they heated! And confused cause their suppose to be Laker fans

Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54 Russ and Pat Bev at the Lakers facility

CoolPapaGray @CoolpapaGray @BleacherReport @jovanbuha Russ and Pat Bev at practice after a 5 game Laker losing streak

The interaction has received rather mixed responses from fans. While the optics suggest a positive development, some still believe that the two can't coexist.

Whether this will hurt the Lakers' future is yet to be seen. However, the roster may still see changes as trade talks for Westbrook continue.

Russell Westbrook to attend LeBron James' mini camp

Russell Westbrook celebrates a play

Russell Westbrook has been a central figure in all LA Lakers trade talks. Although early offseason rumors suggested that the Lakers would move the superstar before the season started, the current scenario says otherwise.

Westbrook's trade situation drastically changed after Patrick Beverley's addition to the Lakers. Many believed that Beverley's arrival signaled Westbrook's departure, but this may not be the case.

With Donovan Mitchell also being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, an avenue for a three-team trade has likely been shut down.

However, Ham has displayed his faith in the superstar time and time again. Westbrook finds himself with an opportunity to prove that he can still contribute to a winning team.

Westbrook will also reportedly be a part of LeBron James' annual mini camp ahead of the official training camp. This news is relevant because teams often consider training camp an informal preseason trade deadline.

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk Westbrook reportedly to attend LeBron-run preseason mini-camp, be with Lakers to open camp nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/05/wes…

Attempting to establish a solid roster, Westbrook will likely participate in the chemistry-building exercise.

