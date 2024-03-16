Pat Beverley drops bombshell on Marcus Morris Sr.'s impending move to the Cavs 

Pat Bev has seemingly branched out from just releasing podcast content to also announcing big news, after giving an update on veteran Marcus Morris Sr. As per the official X/Twitter account of the "Pat Bev Pod", Morris Sr. is reportedly headed to Cleveland to sign a deal with the Cavaliers.

The veteran forward has moved several times this season. He was sent to the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this season. Later on, he was traded right at the deadline to the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs subsequently waived him before he could play a single game for them.

Marcus Morris Sr. could assume a mentor's role for the Cavs at 34 years old. He would be the oldest player on the Cavs roster that has nine players aged 26 or under. Additionally, he could be a floor-spacer off the bench for a team that is looking to make a splash in the postseason.

Currently, the Cavs are third in the East with a record of 42-24 which is only half a game behind the Milwaukee Bucks.

Taking a look at the teams Marcus Morris Sr. has played for in his journeyman career

Marcus Morris Sr. was never a primary option, let alone a team's superstar. However, he is a reliable offensive threat who also plays the role of enforcer when the team needs it.

He started his career with the Houston Rockets after they drafted him with the No. 14 pick in 2011. He only played a season and a half in Houston before he was traded to the Phoenix Suns in 2013. While there, he got to play with his twin brother Markieff.

He played in Phoenix from 2013 to 2015 before he was once again traded, this time out East to the Detroit Pistons. After another two seasons in Detroit, he was traded to the Boston Celtics, playing there for two seasons.

In 2019, Morris Sr. got to sign with a team in free agency for the first time in his career, choosing the New York Knicks. It was here where he scored his career-high of 38 points.

However, his tenure in New York wouldn't last long, as he was traded to the LA Clippers in the middle of the 2019-20 season. In November 2020, he ended up resigning a four-year deal with the Clippers. He remained with the Clippers until earlier this season when he became a part of the package that sent James Harden to LA.

Marcus Morris Sr. played his best basketball with the New York Knicks where he averaged 19.6 points through 43 games. For his career, he is averaging 12.1 ppg through 820 games played.