Patrick Beverley claps back at Lakers fan on X for gift joke: "Give me my damn jersey back"

Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley had jokes on Christmas Day as he had some fun with some fans during the holidays. Beverley is one of the players who have the chance to play on Dec. 25 in front of the fans as they match up against the Miami Heat.

NBA fans have different ways of celebrating the holidays. Some enjoy watching the traditional games on Christmas Day, while others buy merch of their favorite teams. In a unique turn of events, some fans have fun messing around with AI as they generate some of the most random images.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) posted an AI-generated image of a kid opening his Christmas gift. The gift shows an LA Laker jersey of Beverley, which causes the kid to cry. This resulted in a hilarious response from the former player of the Purple & Gold.

"Give me my damn jersey back then," Beverley tweeted.

Beverley played 45 games for the Lakers last season. He was traded to the Chicago Bulls in the middle of the season and the Los Angeles squad improved their record after re-vamping their roster. The two-way guard averaged 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the team.

Will Patrick Beverley play on Christmas Day?

The Sixers have shown their updated injury report, and Patrick Beverley will play tonight against the Heat. Beverley was ruled out in their last game against the Toronto Raptors due to a sore right heel. That was the first game he missed this season, as he's been consistent throughout the Sixers' campaign.

Both teams have announced that their All-Star players won't play due to injury tonight. For the 76ers, reigning league MVP Joel Embiid will miss tonight's game after he rolled his ankle in their last game against the Raptors.

The Heat's Jimmy Butler will reportedly miss his third straight game as he deals with a calf injury. His last game was against the Minnesota Timberwolves, where Miami suffered a 112-108 loss.

Patrick Beverley gives back to the community

In collaboration with Snipes, Beverley surprised kids by giving gift cards at the NoMo Foundation.

"I just figured, if I was to be in the NBA, I wanted to give something back… I was going to give back any chance I got. And I’ve been fortunate," Beverley said.

Beverley gave the fans $1,000 on top of the $500 gift cards.

