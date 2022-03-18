“Patrick Beverley coming over and patting LeBron on the backside, are you kidding me? He got lucky LeBron didn’t hit him upside the head” - Brian Windhorst on the Minnesota Timberwolves clowning the LA Lakers

The Minnesota Timberwolves were in a different realm of their own Wednesday night, attempting to break the LA Lakers' spirit as they raided their defense. Their antics on and off the court in a 124-104 romp have been raving on social media.

Reacting to one of the many antics displayed on the court, ESPN's Brian Windhorst spoke about Patrick Beverley's gesture towards LeBron James. Windhorst called out Beverley for patting James on his backside during the game. He described the Timberwolves point guard's behavior as highly disrespectful, saying he was "lucky LeBron didn't hit him upside the head."

"They were not trash-talking them," Windhorst said. "They were clowning them. That's what's so disrespectful. The way they were clowning them. The way they were mocking Russell Westbrook. ... Patrick Beverley coming over and patting LeBron on the backside? Are you kidding me? He got lucky LeBron didn't hit him upside the head."

Given the history between Beverley and Westbrook, it is understandable how elated Beverley was to score a win over Westbrook. But the Timberwolves calling the entire team "trash" has been perceived as harsh and unnecessary. This, however, has created an opening for other teams to get to the Lakers.

How will the LA Lakers react after suffering such humiliation at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves?

LeBron James of the LA Lakers wipes his face in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Lakers 124-104.

The LA Lakers (29-40) will go on the road against the Toronto Raptors (39-30) in their next outing Friday. The Lakers haven't won a road game since Jan. 25 (with the Brooklyn Nets playing without Kevin Durant). Friday's game will be the first of three in a row – and six of their next seven – on the road. Los Angeles is 9-22, with 11 straight losses, as the visiting team.

The onus is on them to break their away losing streak. Could this be broken at the Scotiabank Arena? While that's yet to be seen, the Lakers' hope for a playoff spot fades rapidly, with only 13 games left.

Although Windhorst has condemned the Minnesota Timberwolves' unsportsmanlike attitude, he sent a warning to the Lakers. He postulated that the Lakers will be clowned by the Raptors if they fail to step up. Windhorst said teams now don't view them as not equals, leading to the constant disrespect.

"This is just a complete disrespect," Windhorst said. "And the reason they are disrespecting them is because they don't see them as equals. The Lakers have been down 25 points three consecutive games. And guess what? They're in Toronto tomorrow. Toronto will clown them too unless they stand up to it."

