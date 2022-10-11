“I'm in a situation where my locker is next to LeBron James” – Patrick Beverley is delighted to be a Laker over a Clipper, says he’s excited to play with the “Black Catalyst”

Following a four-year stint with the LA Clippers, Patrick Beverley has been constantly on the move. After helping the Minnesota Timberwolves make the playoffs last season, he was sent to the Utah Jazz as part of the Rudy Gobert mega-deal this summer.

Crazy enough, the suffling around did not end there for the 34-year-old. Not long after he was acquired by Utah, they traded him to the LA Lakers as part of their rebuilding process.

It's certainly been a crazy offseason for Beverley, but in the end it worked out well for him. He is now back on a contender and gets the chance to play alongside an all-time great in LeBron James.

Following a successful stretch of appearances on ESPN this summer, the veteran point guard is testing his luck in the world of podcasting. On a recent episode of "The Pat Bev Podcast," Beverley touched on the difference between being in LA as a Clipper and a Laker:

"I feel like I'm more famous now. I feel like, you know, when I was with the Clippers, you know, people give you the heads-up when I walk in, but you know, I walk past, maybe they say some shit. Now, it's the Lakers.

"I'm in a situation where my locker is next to LeBron James. Like, you talk about Black Catalyst of people you know in history books, he would go down as a superhero."

Patrick Beverley should be major upgrade for LA Lakers

This season, the LA Lakers will be doing everything they can to get back into the title hunt. Since their finals win in 2020, it has been a downward spiral for LeBron James and company.

While the supporting cast isn't as strong as it used to be, Patrick Beverley has a chance to be a real difference-maker for LA. Along with what he brings as a vocal leader, his playing style should complement the team's stars.

When the Lakers won the title in the bubble, it was on the backs of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. When on the floor together, their two-man game is near impossible to defend. However, in order to maximize these two, having proper shooting around them is necessary.

Beverley's 3-point shooting took a dip last year in Minnesota, but that should change going forward. While with the Clippers, he hovered around 40% in each of his four seasons. Given the gravity the stars will draw, he should get a plethora of open looks on a nightly basis.

In the end, Beverley is a winning player. Bringing in someone like him should do wonders for the Lakers as they look to get back in the postseason in 2023.

