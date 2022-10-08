“I rode the bench the whole year…I signed one of the biggest contracts from Russia” Patrick Beverley describes his struggles entering NBA, says he almost quit NBA, but his persistent efforts paid off

Patrick Beverley's story is one of the most unique in all of basketball. After an impressive start to his college career over the first two years, things took a sharp turn for the Chicago native. In his junior year, he was ruled ineligible after it was discovered that he turned in a paper written by someone else. In order to help move his career a step forward, a 19-year-old Beverley headed to Ukraine.

It was there that he was named a Ukrainian Basketball League All-Star before he was then drafted the following year by the LA Lakers. After a post-draft day trade sent him to the Miami Heat, Beverley found himself headed back to Europe on the heels of being cut. The following year, he led Olympiacos Piraeus to the Greek Cup title before then winning the EuroCup MVP award the next.

After two spectacular seasons overseas, Beverley signed with the NBA G League and ultimately found his way into the NBA. As they say, the rest is history. During a recent appearance on "The Draymond Green Show," Patrick Beverley opened up on his journey. Check out the conversation starting just after the 9-minute mark.

"I rode the bench the whole year, any regular American they was gonna take their a** back home," Beverley said. "Two kids, you know? ... Stayed there, worked on my game, came back to the Heat. Boom, signed my first NBA contract, I'm excited I'm playing with LeBron James, I'm playing with D-Wade, I'm playing with Chris Bosh, I'm playing with Mike Miller."

At that point in time, things seemed to be looking up for Beverley. However, he was cut going into the regular season.

"I'm excited," Beverley said. "I got Carlos Arroyo, Mario Chalmers in front of me. I'm thinking in my head: Two years I can catch them. You know, like the competition within it. ... I'm lowest man on the totem pole. I gotta go back overseas, unfortunately.

"Unfortunately, I have to go back to Russia and you know my mindset at the time, prideful young man, know me, I'm, 'F**k, man. F**k the NBA, man.'"

By all indications, Beverley seemed ready to give up on the NBA. If no NBA team wanted him, then fine. He was determined to carve out his own path.

Patrick Beverley's road back to the NBA

Patrick Beverley guarding Steph Curry (2015)

After being cut by the Miami Heat, Patrick Beverley went on an absolute tear overseas. In his first year with Olympiacos Piraeus, he proved instrumental in helping the team win the 2010 Greek cup title. After that, he signed one of the largest contracts in the history of Russian basketball.

It was there that he not only won the EuroCup MVP but also proved himself as an elite player to NBA scouts.

"They don't want me," Beverley said. "I just settle my career in Russia. I signed one of the biggest contracts in Russia. Played there a year. Next, following year, I came to the NBA."

When Beverley signed with the Houston Rockets in the 2012-13 season, it was the beginning of a new era. He has since continued to cement his place as one of the best guards in the league year after year.

