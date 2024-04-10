Patrick Beverley endorses Zach Edey’s NBA draft stock while comparing 7’4 big man to Ivica Zubac and Steven Adams

Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley is one of the players in the NBA who has shown love to Purdue's Zach Edey recently. The 7-foot-4 center has declared for the NBA Draft this year and many are expecting him to be drafted. Beverley didn't hesitate in his endorsement of the young prospect.

Edey has taken over the college fever this season. This season, he averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks while making 50% of his shots from beyond the arc. With how he played this season, he was awarded the Naismith Men's College Player of the Year Award for the second straight year.

With his play, he's earned a ton of fans, including some NBA players. Beverley didn't hesitate to give Edey credit for what he's done in his young career. In the latest episode of his podcast "The Pat Bev Pod," the veteran point guard talked about Edey and even compared him to accomplished big men in the league.

"I like his game. People don't think it's gonna translate, I do," Beverley said. "He gives me [Ivica] Zubac games.

"You talking about a Steven Adams type of body with a skillset bro. Steven Adams lasted, why wouldn't he last?"

Many are hoping Edey might get drafted this year. According to NBA Draft Room, he ranks as the sixth-best center in his class. They've also projected him to be selected in the middle of the first to the second round. Most mock drafts have listed the Purdue center in that range.

Patrick Beverley talked about starting in last night's win against the Boston Celtics

Patrick Beverley took over for Malik Beasley last night as the Bucks played the Boston Celtics for the final time this season. Even though the team had an injury scare with Giannis Antetokounmpo, they still managed to get a win.

Beverley looked different last night as he finished with 20 points, three assists and ten rebounds. His performance helped the Bucks secure the win and end their season series against the best team in the East on a high note.

"I'm ready, I've been ready. I've been ready all year," Beverley said about how he performed last night. "It was just preparation meet opportunity. That's exactly what that was today.

Pat Bev also gave the team credit for how they performed as a group. He mentioned that the Bucks looked like a different team, especially on the defensive end.

After their win last night, it gave them their 48th win of the season. They still have a chance to win 50 games this year if they win two of their last three games, which are against the OKC Thunder and the Orlando Magic.

