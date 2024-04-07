Patrick Beverley's girlfriend Mandana Bolourchi gets birthday gift surprise with a $1,110 Saint Laurent Bag.

Patrick Beverley's girlfriend Mandana Bolourchi, who is also a well known social media influencer, celebrated her 30th birthday on March 30. Among the gifts she received on her special day was a black Yves Saint Laurent shoulder bag from her good friend and artist, Vanessa Chow, spouse to Michael Chow, renowned for the Mr. Chow restaurant.

Expressing her gratitude, the Iranian-born model shared her excitement via an appreciation post on Instagram for Chow, with the caption:

"Thank you @vanessachow07"

Check out her post below:

The YSL shoulder bag that Mandana Bolourchi received from Vanessa Chow for her birthday.

On the online fashion platform Stylemis, the YSL bag gifted to Bolourchi is listed at $1,110. The black "Vicky Miniaudiere" shoulder bag is made of a synthetic material and is enhanced with a glossy finish.

Featuring a magnetic closure with a metal monogram appliqué, the bag also includes a detachable shoulder chain, gold-tone metal hardware and an internal compartment with a leather lining and a slot for cards.

Known for her big birthday celebrations, Mandana Bolourchi made quite a statement this year. She trumpeted her birth date by putting up a glamorous billboard in California announcing it.

Patrick Beverley and Mandana Bolourchi have been steady since 2021

Milwaukee Bucks point guard Patrick Beverley and Mandana Bolourchi have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye. However, according to published reports, they have been together since 2021, when the NBA player was still playing for the LA Clippers.

Bolourchi owns a business bearing her name and has partnered with well-known fashion brands. She also has investments in real estate. Her net worth back in 2022 was estimated to be around $5 million.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend Beverley, 35 has had a solid NBA career since 2012, punctuated by three selections to the All-NBA Defensive Team. He was a First Team member in 2017 while playing for the Houston Rockets, joining Draymond Green (Golden State), Rudy Gobert (Utah), Kawhi Leonard (San Antonio) and Chris Paul (LA Clippers).

Over his 12-year career in the NBA, he's made contributions to multiple teams, including the Minnesota Timberwolves, LA Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers. His career averages of 8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 27 minutes of play.

Currently with the Milwaukee Bucks, the former Arkansas player is averaging 5.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 22 games thus far.

Apart from basketball, Beverley is also the host of his podcast, The Pat Bev Podcast, in collaboration with Barstool. The podcast offers unfiltered discussions on various facets of the NBA. It currently has over 250,000 subscribers on YouTube.