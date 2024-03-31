Patrick Beverley gives reality check to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's wish

The eponymous podcast by Patrick Beverley allows fans to get an insight into one of the NBA's most notorious instigators and enforcers. In his podcast, Beverley disclosed a chat he had with the OKC Thunder's rising star, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

During the most recent episode of the Pat Bev Podcast with Adam Ferrone, the duo discussed the OKC Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks game, which took place on Mar. 24.

According to Pat Bev, he and SGA talked during pre-game and after their conversation, the OKC guard told him that he was looking forward to seeing him and the Bucks again in June, referring to the NBA Finals.

Patrick Beverley had a sobering response for SGA, and here is what he said.

"No y'all ain't gonna make it," Beverley responded to SGA's hopeful statement. "But I like that though."

Adam Ferrone then asked Pat Bev why he thought that the Thunder weren't reaching the Finals.

"Yeah, too young," Pat Bev responded. "But you know, I've seen crazier things happen in OKC. And it's tough to beat Denver [Nuggets] man. No discredit to any team, it's just tough to beat Denver."

At the time of writing, the Denver Nuggets and the OKC Thunder are within half a game of each other in the standings. The Thunder's 51-22 record places them above the Nuggets' 51-23.

Patrick Beverley decides to play through pain as Bucks hunt for another title

The Milwaukee Bucks received some disheartening news when it was reported that veteran point guard Patrick Beverley could miss the rest of the season due to a wrist injury.

However, the bad news immediately turned into a positive as Pat Bev announced through his podcast's official Twitter page that he is opting to play through his ailment.

The Bucks have a chance to win another title, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

Patrick Beverley's defensive talents and his on-court energy are extremely valuable assets for any team that is looking to make a championship run. As such, his opting to play through the pain is a big plus.