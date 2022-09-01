“Patrick Beverley is a Hall of Fame agitator” - NBA analyst believes the Lakers’ newest acquisition can’t coexist with 9x All-Star, says the latter doesn’t forget stuff

The news of Patrick Beverley joining the LA Lakers was shocking, to say the least. NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith believes he cannot coexist with Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook and Beverley have had several altercations on the court. Last season, Beverley led the charge as the Minnesota Timberwolves players mocked Westbrook for shooting an airball.

On "First Take," the panel reacted to Jeanie Buss' statement regarding Westbrook. She initially said Westbrook was the best player on the team last season. She later said she misspoke and meant to say he was the most consistent.

After Smith talked about how she was right to change her initial statement, he went on to talk about the Lakers' new acquisition.

"Anybody wearing the Lakers uniform has expectations. Which brings me to my point about Russell Westbrook and as it pertains to what Jeanie Buss has had to say. He never cheats the game with his effort. He always shows up when healthy. He earns his money, we got nothing to say in regards to that.

"But, I'm not of the mindset that the combination of him and Patrick Beverley can coexist ... . Patrick Beverley is a Hall of Fame agitator. This dude walks into a locker room and there's a standard in a culture that he's trying to infuse. And he will irritate his teammates just as much as he'll irritate the opposition.

Stephen A. Smith then went on to talk about the rivalry that exists between the two players.

"Patrick Beverley was one of the people that was screaming on the basketball court last year. When he was in Minnesota and Russell Westbrook playing against him. Patrick Beverley was one of the people screaming 'He with us' every time he touched the ball.

"'Let him shoot, he with us.' You see what I'm saying? Russell Westbrook ain't the type of dude, that's just gonna forget stuff like that. I don't think stuff like that's going to happen. So I think that they cannot coexist and it will have to change."

Westbrook has been linked to several trade rumors since the start of the offseason, but the nine-time All-Star is still a Laker. He opted into his $47 million player option for the 2022-23 season.

Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook will reportedly play side-by-side on the backcourt

Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook have no love lost. However, coach Darvin Ham has reportedly considered playing the duo side-by-side.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine



More around-the-NBA notes: Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley have already been in contact since becoming Lakers teammates, league sources tell me, and new coach Darvin Ham has told them he has lineups in mind to play Russ and PatBev side-by-side.More around-the-NBA notes: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-notes-on… Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley have already been in contact since becoming Lakers teammates, league sources tell me, and new coach Darvin Ham has told them he has lineups in mind to play Russ and PatBev side-by-side. More around-the-NBA notes: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-notes-on…

Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins believes they could be the most dangerous defensive backcourt. He believes the defensive-minded guard will bring the best out of Westbrook.

First Take @FirstTake



—@KendrickPerkins "Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook actually could be the most dangerous defensive backcourt in the NBA." "Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook actually could be the most dangerous defensive backcourt in the NBA." —@KendrickPerkins 👀 https://t.co/Y1NCwUjSYG

Meanwhile, another report suggests that Beverley's addition is a sign that Westbrook will be leaving the organization. The report also stated that there is a chance the Lakers will send him home to sit out the season.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



L.A. may trade him or send him home the way the Rockets did with John Wall last season Pat Beverley’s arrival makes it more likely Russell Westbrook will not play with the Lakers this year, per @jovanbuha L.A. may trade him or send him home the way the Rockets did with John Wall last season Pat Beverley’s arrival makes it more likely Russell Westbrook will not play with the Lakers this year, per @jovanbuhaL.A. may trade him or send him home the way the Rockets did with John Wall last season https://t.co/i8hrhiHnPJ

Westbrook struggled last season, performing way below the standards he had set in the past. The all-time triple-double leader had a difficult time finding the bottom of the net and was also careless with the ball.

