Patrick Beverley loses $500 in half-court shot challenge to podcast co-host

Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley gave his co-host a chance to make money, and he did not disappoint. While Beverley and Rone, his co-host at the "Pat Bev Pod," were away from the mic, they decided to have fun on the court. The NBA guard challenged Adam Ferrone to a bet he didn't think he'd lose.
While recording their podcast, it's usually Rone who takes a backseat and allows Beverley to be immersed in whatever their topic is. The co-host is the one who dishes questions to the Bucks guard, making their show a fun and interactive podcast.
This time, the three-time All-Defensive player challenged his partner to a half-court shooting contest. The rules made by Beverley were simple: Make a half-court shot within three tries and win $500. Much to his surprise, Rone was up to the challenge, and it cost the NBA star as he did so in two tries.
Watch the video to see how Rone surprised Beverley with his half-court shot.
Beverley is set to earn $3.1 million this season. So, $500 isn't going to affect his finances that much. But it did surprise him to see how Rone made a quick $500.
Patrick Beverley's podcast gets a new studio in Milwaukee
It hasn't been long since Patrick Beverley was traded to the Bucks on Feb. 8 after starting the 2023-24 season with the Philadelphia 76ers. Now, things will get easier for Beverley as they set up a new studio for the podcast in Milwaukee. Both the two-way guard and Rone were excited to show the fans their new studio.
"Shoutout to Barstool," Pat Bev said. "Giving me everything I want, anytime I need."
Things are looking good for Beverley and his podcast after having a new studio near him.
Patrick Beverley embraced his instigator role
Throughout his NBA career, Patrick Beverley has been widely known as the physical instigator of his team. Beverley has never had a problem with being the one who plays rough against his opponents. While other players tend to shy away from that role, the defensive guard has embraced it.
"Basketball is a physical game, obviously," Beverley said. "It's physical. You're going to get hit. I like to be the guy that hits people instead of getting hit."
Beverley doesn't have a problem with it, making him a valuable player.