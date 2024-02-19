Patrick Beverley’s girlfriend Mandana Bolourchi dazzles in $799 Fur Coat

Patrick Beverley's girlfriend Mandana Bolourchi is a highly regarded social media influencer renowned for her fashion acumen. Recently she posted her latest "mob wife" look on social media dubbed in black.

The March 30, 1994-born Iranian model posted on Instagram showing off her look. Mandana clicked standing on the staircase dubbed in an all-black fur coat and captioned the image:

"It’s giving mob wife ❄️"

As per Etsy.com's listing, the real black fox long fur coat is a handmade, luxurious, and exceptionally warm garment made from whole fox pelts with suede or sheared beaver. It features stylish detailing with 100% real suede in between the fluffy fox fur rows, viscose lining, hook and eye closures, a stand-up collar, and two side pockets.

The coat measures 100 cm (39 inches) in length and offers customization options based on individual measurements.

Furthermore, the fur used in the coat is primarily sourced from wild Ukrainian and Russian furs, obtained directly from population control hunters. In addition, the coat can be customized to suit specific preferences and is an ideal luxury gift for a wife due to its exceptional quality and unique handmade nature.

Mandana Bolourchi flaunted billboard before her birthday

Mandana Bolourchi's upbringing spanned several regions; she resided in her home country, subsequently moved to Europe, then Dubai, and now resides in Los Angeles. Despite her widespread popularity, Bolourchi values the privacy of her personal life and refrains from sharing extensive details about her family.

However, recently she posted an Instagram image showing off her name on a billboard about her birthday. Mandana Bolourchi created buzz for her upcoming birthday in March by showcasing a billboard in California. She shared the display in an Instagram post where she can also be seen refueling her luxurious Rolls-Royce.

The prominent social media influencer will mark her 30th birthday on March 30 and is spreading the word about it. In the post, she revealed her Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, valued at $544,510 according to CCP, featuring a 12-cylinder engine with a DOHC Valve Mechanism. This British-made vehicle can reach speeds of up to 250 kilometers per hour and comfortably seats four individuals.

While Mandana Bolourchi and Patrick Beverley have kept their relationship private, public reports indicate that they have been together since April 2021. Bolourchi owns a business bearing her name and collaborates with renowned fashion labels such as Dolce & Gabbana and Harper’s Bazaar.

Additionally, she has made investments in real estate, with her net worth estimated at around $5 million in 2022.

On the other hand, Patrick Beverley is currently a player for the Philadelphia 76ers and previously spent four years with the LA Clippers, followed by a season with the LA Lakers, during which time his relationship with Bolourchi began.