Patrick Beverley's girlfriend Mandana Bolourchi shares a picture of Bucks guard sea gazing during their vacation

Patrick Beverley and his girlfriend, Mandana Bolourchi, are enjoying their time together after a long NBA season. Beverley and Bolourchi were recently in Las Vegas before heading out to the seaside to enjoy the beach. It will be a very busy offseason for the 35-year-old guard, who will be an unrestricted free agent.

In her Instagram story, Bolourchi shared a snippet of Beverley gazing at the sea somewhere. It's unclear where the couple is having their vacation, but they were most recently in Las Vegas.

Patrick Beverley had to take an early vacation after the Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in the first round. Beverley played plenty of minutes in this postseason due to injuries to the Bucks roster, mainly to Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Who is Patrick Beverley's girlfriend, Mandana Bolourchi?

Mandana Bolourchi has been with Patrick Beverley for more than three years now. They recently celebrated their third anniversary back in April, with Beverley posting several images as a tribute to her beloved girlfriend.

Bolourchi is not just a social media influencer with more than one million followers on Instagram. She's also an entrepreneur who owns her own brand of hair care products called Mandana Beverly Hills.

According to Fashion Week Daily, Bolourchi's business gives her an estimated net worth of around $100 million. Her most recent event for this company back in February attracted several celebrities, such as Christine Chiu, Kendra Wilkinson, and Kinsey Wolanski.

In addition to being a social media influencer and entrepreneur, Bolourchi also considers herself as a philanthropist. She has supported different charities over the years.

Patrick Beverley to enter unrestricted free agency

Patrick Beverley will be turning 36 next month and could be looking to join his seventh team in four years. It has been quite tough for Beverley over the years, who was once one of the top perimeter defenders in the NBA.

Age has caught up to him, although he could still be a valuable veteran to a young team looking for a voice in the locker room.

He was instrumental in the growth of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2021–22 NBA season. He was then traded several times and spent time with the LA Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks the past two years.

Beverley won't command a huge salary in free agency and is likely looking at the veteran's minimum. He will also need to serve a four-game suspension with whichever team he signs up for due to throwing a basketball at a fan during Game 6 of their first-round series against the Indiana Pacers.

On a recent episode of "The Pat Bev Podcast," Beverley said that he wants to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks.

"I want to stay with Milwaukee. I want to see what goes here, but you know, I also played well enough in the playoffs to get a little bump, you know? That’s the business side of it. So whatever happens with that happens," Beverley said.