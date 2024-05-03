Patrick Beverley seemingly owns up to inclement behavior after Bucks' loss to Pacers: "I have to be better"

The Milwaukee Bucks succumbed to the Indiana Pacers in six games but adding fuel to the fire was an incident between Patrick Beverley and a fan. The lowlight has gone viral on social media, as has a later interaction with a journalist.

Regarding the fan incident, the commotion happened at the 2:32 mark of the fourth quarter, with the Pacers leading the Bucks by a wide margin of 20 points. One fan threw Beverley the ball, and he threw it hard right back, hitting another fan.

Beverley took to X to explain:

"Not Fair at all. Exchanged between a fan and our ball club all night. We warned and asked for help all night. Not fair."

You can see the incident in the tweet below:

That said, Beverley's issues on the night didn't stop there. In a postgame interview, another incident transpired with a journalist, which wasn't a great look for the guard. Hours after his earlier tweet, Patrick Beverley showed some accountability for the evening's events:

"But I have to be better. And I will."

What happened between Patrick Beverley and a reporter right after Game 6?

Right after Game 6 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers, media reporters had their usual routine of interviewing athletes at their locker rooms to get their stories.

A reporter identified as ESPN's Malinda Adams took the chance to ask a question to Patrick Beverley but was quickly shrugged off after learning that she had not subscribed to his "The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone" on YouTube.

"You can't interview me then. No disrespect," said Beverley. "Can you move that mic please or just get out the circle please for me please, ma'am if you're not subscribed to my pod? I'd appreciate that."

This was just one of Beverley's two lowlights after the upset series loss against the Indiana Pacers.

As of this writing, 'The Pat Bev Podcast' has amassed 268K subscribers but more than that, Patrick Beveley is going to be a free agent during the summer at 35 years old, facing an uncertain future depending on which team he is playing for next.

In this playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, Patrick Beverley was able to average 8.2 points, 5.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 35 minutes of playing time in six games. His best performance was in Game 5, where he tallied a double-double of 13 points and 12 assists.