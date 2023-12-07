Patrick Beverley recently told a story about how he used the word "b***h" during a pickup game in high school that didn't end well. The Philadelphia 76ers guard discussed how he talked smack against an adult and was knocked out on "The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone."

According to the two-way guard, he shot the game-winning bucket over his defender and went on to talk smack. He used the word "b***h" when he addressed his competitor. Despite being a high schooler, the adult still knocked him down.

His partner in the podcast, Adam Ferrone, didn't want to miss a chance and quickly joked about the OKC Thunder's Josh Giddey. Giddey has allegedly been linked to a high school student.

"A grown man hitting someone underage, who does he think he is, Josh Giddey?" Ferrone said.

Pat Bev laughed at the joke but did his best to return to his story. Beverley then talked about the lesson he learned in that situation.

Tyrese Maxey is developing a bond with Patrick Beverley

Patrick Beverley was a key addition by the Sixers over the summer. Beverley signed a one-year deal to join the reigning league MVP, Joel Embiid. Along the way, he developed a close relationship with the team's rising star, Tyrese Maxey.

Beverley talked about how he's been able to impact the team and especially, Maxey.

"Obviously, coming to a new team, my persona, my background, obviously, us playing the same position, a lot of guys feel kind of threatened when I’m around," Beverley said. "I let him know from Day 1 that I’m here to help. I’m here to help. I’m gonna give all my knowledge and all the knowledge that you haven’t gotten. I’m here to help.

"I’m here to nurture you in a time of need. I’m gonna push you. In practice, I’m gonna be in your ass, and I expect the same. Our relationship has grown a lot. So, I’m excited. I’m excited for his growth. I’m happy to be a small part of it. Obviously, I’ve only been here for a couple, three, four months, but just to be a small part of his success is definitely fortunate."

Beverley's mentorship seems to have paid off as the young guard is one of the top players right now. Maxey has been lights out this season, averaging 27 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists. With his stats, he's become a favorite to win the Most Improved Player award.

