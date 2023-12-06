"Don't use the b**ch word" - Patrick Beverley shares high school scuffle as he weighs in on Ime Udoka & LeBron James clash

Patrick Beverley has also made a name for himself as one of the NBA's best trash-talkers aside from being a great defender. After the incident with Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka and LA Lakers' LeBron James on Saturday, Pat Bev shared a story of his own.

Udoka was ejected during their game against James and the Lakers on Saturday after he was in a verbal altercation with the four-time champion and the word "b***h" was involved.

Beverley shared a lesson he learned in high school that's closely related to him playing basketball and saying the word "b***h." According to the Philadelphia 76ers guard, he was humbled after he said the word while playing basketball.

"Right after school, I'm hooping," Beverley said. "Killing. I'm literally having my way. I'm in my prime Pat Bev form, I'm a freshman, sophomore in high school. Hit shot. 'Yeah b***h!'

"Grown-a** man – I don't know. I was young – so, I was 15, he had to be like 28, 29. 'Yeah, young fella, watch out for that b***h word.' You know me, I'm whatever, I can fight though, I got dukes. I done trained with boxers at the Golden Dome. ... I know my dukes straight. But I didn't know I was getting into a fight.

"I come down, bop, bop, bop. Hit game on him, 'Yeah, b***h-a** n***a, get off the court!' Knocked me out. But lesson of the story is, like, you don't use the b***h word. That word can turn tides real fast. ... I learned eight lessons with that one incident."

That incident hasn't stopped Beverley from talking trash, though. He's still one of the NBA's more iconic trash-talkers to this day.

Boxing legend talked trash to Patrick Beverley caused Donovan Mitchell to go scoreless in the fourth quarter

During the 2021 postseason, Donovan Mitchell was still with the Utah Jazz, and they were matched up against the LA Clippers. The Clippers had Patrick Beverley, and he drew the defensive assignment to guard Mitchell.

In one of their playoff games, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. watched from courtside. According to Mitchell, he was excited and found his stroke in the game, hitting various shots. Beverley was being his usual self, talking smack. Mayweather decided to talk trash to Pat Bev, which didn't end well for the star guard.

"I run off 13 straight (points) off different actions," Mitchell said. "Now Floyd is hyping me up ... talking sh-t to Pat. ... Pat locked my sh-t up. The rest of the fourth quarter, I didn't score a point."

Beverley shows how extreme of a competitor he is by locking up some of the league's best offensive players.

