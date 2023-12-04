“U snapped per usual”: Patrick Beverley celebrates girlfriend Mandana Bolourchi’s successful brand launch 

Patrick Beverley was all praise for his girlfriend Mandana Bolourchi's successful brand launch and took to Instagram to show how proud he was of her achievements. The Iranian-born model is one of the most successful influencers, and stunned her fans in a pink outfit on social media with a sassy caption to boot.

Not only did her sense of fashion see flowers coming in from fans, but it also had the Philadelphia 76ers star reacting to how gorgeous Bolourchi looked as she launched her own fashion line Mandana Beverly Hills.

Taking to Instagram, Beverley kept it simple with his congratulations:

Patrick Beverley was all praise his girlfriend on her successful brand launch on Instagram

You can view the post below:

This isn't the first time the pair have appeared on each other's social media handles, with The Focus adding that they first met in April 2021.

Both Beverley and Bolourchi have previously been spotted courtside during NBA games and taking strolls in Beverley Hills as well. The guard and Bolourchi have kept most of their relationship details private, but the latest comments surely show that the two are going strong.

Patrick Beverley found his ultimate superfan ahead of the Sixers-Celtics matchup

Patrick Beverley was all smiles when the Sixers guard met his ultimate superfan. A teen who sought out the feisty PG had him sign four of his jerseys which he wore one beneath the other. The video was posted by the Sixers on X, and left fans in splits when they an amused, but happy Beverley autographed one jersey after another.

The 12-year NBA veteran signed a Bulls jersey and followed it up to reveal a Lakers No. 21 jersey, succeeded by a No. 22 Minnesota Timberwolves jersey, and finally a No. 21 LA Clippers jersey.

The fan had another reason to celebrate as Beverley dropped a season-high 26 points against the Boston Celtics that night, studded with eight rebounds and seven assists. However, they fell short losing 125-119.

Beverley has been a journeyman in the league, playing for six teams. In his 612 regular season games, he has averaged 8.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists. This season, he inked a deal with Philadelphia and is averaging 4.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

The Sixers and Patrick Beverley will look to make a deeper run this season. They have been one of the teams to beat this edition with a 12-7 record, and only time will tell if they can hoist the silverware this season.