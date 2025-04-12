Patrick Beverley speculates on Thunder coach Mark Daigneault’s future if OKC fall short in playoffs

Former NBA defensive ace Patrick Beverley shared his thoughts on OKC Thunder coach Mark Daigneault's job security beyond this season.

On Friday's "Pat Bev Pod," Beverley and co-host Adam Ferrone, also known as Rone, discussed the ramifications of an early playoff exit to Daigneault. The 6-foot-2 guard referenced that expectations also rose with what OKC achieved this season.

The hosts agreed that if the Thunder don't make it to the NBA finals, let alone win the title, Daigneault's job could be in jeopardy.

"Coach of the Year, No. 1 seed, been doing it for two, three years. Can't get over the hump," Beverley said. "If I'm him, I'm looking at this sh** like, oh my God I'm shaking in my boots."

"If they don't make the finals, his seat's going to be warm," Ferrone said.

"His motherf***ing seat is more than luke warm," Beverley added.

Beverley played in the NBA for 12 seasons with seven different teams. He was selected to the All-Defensive team three times. The defensive ace last appeared in the league during the 2023-24 season as a backup with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks. He has since played overseas.

In 2022, Beverley started Barstool Sports' "Pat Bev Pod" with Ferrone. He has also appeared in several other shows, delivering bold takes.

The NBA-best Thunder could contend for years to come

Led by MVP-frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, coach Mark Daigneault has steered the OKC Thunder (66-14) to the best record this season. Their impressive year made Daigneault a favorite to bag a second straight Coach of the Year award.

In 2023-24, Daigneault guided his team to Western Conference's top seed with a 57-25 record en route to being named COTY. However, the young Thunder were defeated by the Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks in six games.

The Thunder entered the 2024-25 season as the NBA's youngest team, with an average age of 24.148. Many pundits are divided about OKC, with some saying it would be disappointing if they fall early in the playoffs.

The Thunder could undoubtedly be contenders for years to come, with a young core, financial flexibility and a treasure trove of draft picks. Fans should not hit the panic button if they fall early this postseason, but they could also hope for a deep run.

Should they reach the 2025 NBA finals, they would have home-court advantage in every round. That would be crucial as OKC is also the league's best home team (35-6).

