“The Lakers cross-town rivals … They are going to be a challenge” – 7 X NBA All-Star comments on the competition in the Western Conference, says the West has tough competition because of defending champs

Going into this season, the Los Angeles Clippers are a top-five betting favorite to win the NBA championship. With former NBA champion Kawhi Leonard returning to the floor, the front office bolstered the team's depth. Despite that, there's one team in the West that Paul George knows will be a tough test for the Clippers.

George spoke to media members about their rivalry with the Lakers. However, George said the Golden State Warriors will be one of the toughest teams in the West. He then shifted gears, talking about their cross-town rivals:

"Obviously, the Warriors, No. 1. The best in the league, rightfully so, defending champions. The Lakers are the Lakers. They're going to be a challenge. ...[Sacramento] is a young up-and-coming team that can give you a rough night."

Seven-time All-Star George has continued to search for postseason success. The team failed to qualify for the playoffs with Leonard sidelined last season. It was a tough pill to swallow for a team that had made it to the Western Conference Finals the season before.

Much like the Clippers' front office has done a great job adding depth to the team's roster, so have the Lakers.

The Clippers and The Lakers in a stacked Western Conference

This offseason has been productive for the Clippers. With both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in their prime, the organization wants to compete now.

The Clippers started by acquiring five-time All-Star John Wall from the Houston Rockets. Many still believe Wall is among the best point guards in the league. As George pointed out in his media day interview, having Wall be the primary facilitator will open things up. Wall has averaged 19.1 points and 9.1 assists per game in his career.

The franchise also re-signed several notable players, including 3-and-D forward Robert Covington. Covington averaged 8.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season. They also re-signed key role player Nicolas Batum, who won the 2021 French Player of the Year award. Batum averaged 8.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game last season.

The Los Angeles Lakers also managed to make some big offseason moves. The team managed to snag defensive floor general Patrick Beverley. Beverley averaged 9.2 points and 4.6 assists per game last season. They also signed guard Dennis Schroder. Schroder averaged 13.5 points and 4.6 assists per game last season.

