"Paul is 100% healthy...He had a lot to do with John Wall coming here"- Clippers President believes Paul George had a conducive offseason, says he suits the leadership role with 5x NBA All-Star joining the team

The LA Clippers front office executive Lawrence Frank believes Paul George played a role in recruiting John Wall. George and the LA Clippers are quickly becoming a potential force in the Western Conference. After dealing with injuries to a pair of superstars last year, the Clippers have quietly built an impressive roster.

They have started to buzz as a potential "dark horse" to contend for a championship this season. With George back and the return of superstar teammate Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers look to have the pieces to make a run to the Finals.

However, that's not the only notable addition for the team, as they went out and signed veteran point guard John Wall this offseason. Wall has been working his way back to the court after being out with injuries and has reportedly looked motivated throughout the offseason workouts.

Speaking recently to the media, Los Angeles Clippers front office executive Lawrence Frank spoke highly of George coming into the 2022-23 season. Frank went on to say that George and the Clippers had a productive offseason and that George had a lot to do "with John Wall coming here." He said:

"Paul is 100% healthy. He's had a purposeful, driven, and 100% productive offseason. he continues to take a leadership role. He had a lot to do with John Wall coming here."

Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly Lawrence Frank on Paul George:



Paul George and the LA Clippers look to make a statement in Western Conference

Los Angeles Clippers veteran forward Paul George

In the 31 games that George played last season, he averaged 24.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game on 42.1% shooting from the field.

The LA Clippers have quietly strengthened their roster to compete this season. After dealing with numerous injuries last season, the organization added some great role players.

The team brought in Norman Powell and Robert Covington prior to the NBA trade deadline last year. Both players are welcome additions given their ability to play alongside superstars such as Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. If John Wall can find his best form, the Clippers suddenly have a fascinating roster filled with depth.

Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly Lawrence Frank said Paul George organized and paid for all the Clippers' players mini-camp this offseason.



"It speaks so much of the investment. Leadership is serving, not being served, and I think Paul embodies that with his actions." Lawrence Frank said Paul George organized and paid for all the Clippers' players mini-camp this offseason."It speaks so much of the investment. Leadership is serving, not being served, and I think Paul embodies that with his actions."

It's going to be a very competitive 2022-23 NBA season. The Western Conference has a number of teams filled with superstar caliber players. As for the Clippers, the health of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard will be key. If those two along with Wall stay healthy, they will be a very tough team to beat.

