Paul George in awe of wife Daniela Rajic getting a tattoo for him as 34th birthday present 

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George is famous for his game-winning plays, but this time, it was his wife, Daniela Rajic, who grabbed attention with a heartfelt gesture.

To celebrate George's 34th birthday, Rajic surprised him with a permanent symbol of their love—a tattoo!

Daniela Rajic

Social media buzzed when Rajic shared a photo of the new tattoo—an intricate depiction of George's jersey number, 13. The detailed design swiftly went viral, earning admiration for Rajic's artistic flair and dedication. George was touched by the gesture, and Rajic's Instagram post sharing his reaction made it even more special.

George was seen reposting Rajic's video on his Instagram story, where he appeared smiling and visibly surprised as she revealed the tattoo on her finger. He added a love face emoji and a heart emoji to express his appreciation.

Paul George's reaction

The couple, who have been married since 2022, share two daughters and a son. Rajic, a successful businesswoman herself, is a constant source of support for George, cheering him on from the sidelines and offering a steady presence away from the game.

Paul George's Comments After Game 5 Loss to the Mavericks

The Los Angeles Clippers' championship hopes are hanging by a thread after a disappointing 123-93 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5. While the entire team struggled offensively, Clippers' star Paul George found himself under the spotlight as he endured a forgettable night.

George, who is well-known for his clutch plays and is frequently referred to as "Playoff P," managed just 15 points while shooting a pitiful 4-13 from the field, 30.8% from 2-point range, and 2-6 (33%), from deep. Following the loss, a visibly disappointed George shouldered the blame in his post-game interview.

Despite the setbacks, George maintains optimism about the Clippers' chances, drawing on their past resilience. He referenced the Clippers' 2021 playoff comeback against the same Mavericks in the first round, highlighting their ability to overcome adversity.

In Game 6, George's leadership will face intense scrutiny. His capacity to bounce back from this off night and ignite his teammates will heavily influence the Clippers' survival.

The pivotal question is: can PG reignite his scoring prowess and lead the Clippers to a potential series-deciding Game 7? With their season hanging in the balance, NBA enthusiasts will be eagerly observing to see if the Clippers' star can elevate his performance when it matters most.