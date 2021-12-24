“Paul George be having to fight for himself” - Draymond Green on why George does not get the same respect as stars like Steph Curry

Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green is of the opinion that LA Clippers small forward Paul George does not get the respect he deserves. He said whilst making a comparison with his teammate Steph Curry.

On The Draymond Green Show, Green said that Paul George should not have to "fight for himself," citing that as one of the main reasons why George doesn't get the respect he so rightly deserves.

"Paul George does not get the respect that he deserves. Paul George is one of the most talented players in our league. He's accomplished a hell of a lot in our league. But I feel like one of the reasons why Paul George does not get the respect that he deserves because Paul George be having to fight for himself. And Paul George should never have to fight for himself. I'm sorry, but Steph Curry is not fighting for himself."

Green stressed the need for there to be someone within the Clippers' team structure, defending superstar Paul George, the same way he does for Steph Curry.

Paul George's career in the NBA through a lens

Head coach Tyronn Lue of the LA Clippers calls a play in front of Paul George #13 during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on December 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Paul George made his way into the NBA 11 years ago. He was selected as a first-round pick by the Indiana Pacers in the 2010 NBA draft.

In his debut season, he was featured in 61 games while making only 19 starts. He posted an average of 7.8 points 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. His sophomore season saw an uptick in his stats as he finished with an average of 12.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, having been a part of the starting lineup in all the 66 appearances he made.

He was named the 2013 Most Improved Player of the Year, having registered 17.4 points and 7.6 rebounds while completing 4.1 assists per game.

He spent 7 seasons with the Indiana Pacers before moving on to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017. He played two seasons in Oklahoma before getting traded to the LA Clippers in 2019.

The 7-time All-Star was the 2019 steals champion while representing OKC. He has a career average of 20.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

Paul George is key to the Clippers ranking 5th in the NBA Western Conference, having secured a 17-15 record this season. Through 26 games he is averaging 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. Leading the team in points, field goals, 2-pointers, free throws, assists and steals.

