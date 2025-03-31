Paul George breaks silence after scathing criticisms over podcast amid career low season 

Paul George has seen a lot of criticism over his constant uploads of his podcast despite the Philadelphia 76ers’ lackluster performances this season. With the scrutiny he received, George has, since the hiatus of “Podcast P” last month, focused on the 76ers' season before ultimately being shut down after his injury concerns.

George has now broken his silence about the criticisms of his podcasts, saying that the show helps him cope with the athletic lifestyle. Additionally, he said it allows him to formulate ideas about sports topics that are otherwise left unsaid.

“When I started my podcast, I knew there was going to be some backlash," he said, as per NBACentral. "I knew there were going to be people who had things to say about it: ‘He’s an athlete. He should be in the gym 24 hours out of the day.’ But to be honest, it’s therapeutic."

“It’s a chance for me to talk about things that go on in sports that I probably (otherwise) would hold onto,” he added.

George, who signed with Philadelphia in the past offseason, started the podcast in 2023, when he was still playing with the LA Clippers.

George has only played 41 games this season due to groin issues in his first season with the 76ers. He has put up his lowest scoring numbers since his sophomore season, putting up 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

He also has had a lackluster shooting season, recording 43 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from the 3-point line.

The 76ers are not poised to enter the play-in tournament this season after stumbling to the 13th spot in the Eastern Conference. They are currently holding a 23-52 win-loss card as George and other stars, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, missed time due to injuries this season.

Paul George focuses on health after shutting down podcast

Paul George is looking to be a healthier version of himself once he returns to the court next season for the 76ers. After shutting down his podcast last month, George revealed that he is focusing on his health to help lift Philadelphia back to their playoff glory.

"I haven't been the healthiest, so it's just been putting a ton of work towards getting my body as healthy as possible, and to keep focus of obviously being here and trying to turn things around here and the full focus is trying to get this team together,” the 34-year-old star said in the last episode of his podcast.

The 76ers are already looking past this season and are working out to return to their glory days in the 2025-26 season.

They are set to be one of the teams in the lottery in the upcoming 2025 NBA draft. However, if their pick fell to below the top seven, they would not get their lottery selection and would have to give it up to the OKC Thunder.

