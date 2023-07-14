Paul George once called LeBron James' 'LeFu** You 3' as the most unstoppable shot in the NBA -"I've never seen him miss it"

Paul George reckons LeBron James' unusual 3-point shot is one of the most unstoppable moves in the NBA. The NBA Twitterverse has termed it the "LeF**k you 3" based on how James attempts that shot. It looks simple, but players still find it confusing to understand what the Lakers star is about to do.

James casually dribbles up the floor before staring at the ball for a split second, waiting for the defender to back off before launching the shot. It's effective too. Those plays have often ended up on the highlight reels, as James seems to make it nearly every time.

During an old episode of the "Podcast P With Paul George" the LA Clippers star described LeBron James' killer move, saying:

"That s**t? Aye it's so effective, though like. What's the percentage on it? Like I've never seen him miss it. You know he about to shoot. He's staring at that motherf**ker... He knows what time it is. I've never seen him miss it."

LeBron James might need to take more of those next season. He endured one of his worst 3-point shooting campaigns after making only 32.1% of his attempts. James has also increased his attempts in recent years, so it's not proving as effective, with fewer points per possession.

LeBron James is the "King" of unusual moves

Apart from the "LeF**k you 3," LeBron James has several other moves that seem simple but remain unstoppable. One of the new moves he's recently included in his game is where he pretends to be tired before accelerating to the rim.

James pulled that off last year in his 20th season. With him turning 38, players are likely to buy that move. However, the Lakers star seems to be just playing around, using his age to his advantage at this point of his career.

LeBron James ensures he transitions his game as per the needs. He's not as athletic as he was during his younger days, so adapting to new ways is critical for the former NBA MVP. James has relied more on his IQ these past couple of years, instead of flat-out taking over the entire 48 minutes.

He's picked his moments during the game to be more effective. That's ideal for the Lakers superstar, who turns 39 this December. James showed he's more than willing to trust his teammates more during the playoffs last season. He also displayed that he still has the potential to take over games if needed.

