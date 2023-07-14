Paul George does a hilarious re-creation of Giannis Antetokounmpo throwing no-look passes

Paul George recently did a hilarious impression of Giannis Antetokounmpo's no-look passes on his podcast. George claims that Giannis is a great passer, but not when adding a little no-look to it, as the no-look appears after he passes the ball, which takes away the specialty of that move. Here's how George enacted Giannis' passing:

"Giannis is a hell of a passer," said George. "I don't like his no-look, that's the only thing I don't like."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It's indeed a tricky skill to master. Only a few players in history have been able to master it, namely Magic Johnson, LeBron James, Chris Paul and Luka Doncic, among others. Giannis Antetokounnpo has improved as a passer over the last few years, but the no-look passing is still something where there is room for plenty of growth.

Nevertheless, Giannis Antetokounmpo puts the work in like other top players every summer, and it won't be surprising to see him improve his no-look passing game. He's become a smarter and more intelligent player these past couple of seasons, and we could see more of his passing skills on display.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's passing is the most underrated aspect of his game

Giannis Antetokounmpo has primarily been known for his size, strength and athleticism. He is arguably the best finisher in the game right now. His physicality also allows him to be an efficient defensive player and a rebounder.

However, his passing is pretty solid too, and it often goes unnoticed with his interior play on both ends. As mentioned above, Giannis has become a better passer with each year that he's spent in the NBA. His averages shot up to 4.6 assists per game in his third season.

He averaged 2.6 his sophomore year and 1.9 his rookie year. Over the last five seasons, Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged over 5.5 assists at least. It's an impressive number for someone who plays the four, as it shows his versatility as a floor general when other playmakers like Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday are on the bench.

Giannis uses his size efficiently to look over the top of defenders because of his 6'11" frame and find the open man on drive-and-kick opportunities. He's learned to take what the defense gives him, making him a better decision-maker with the ball in his hands.

Giannis makes the most of defenses collapsing every time he attacks the paint, which benefits the Bucks' perimeter players find efficient looks.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes