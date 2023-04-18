Paul George injury report - Clippers star is ruled out as he continues to recover from knee injury

It's been nearly a month since Paul George last played for the LA Clippers. George suffered a sprained right knee back on March 21. Since then, the Clippers star has been sidelined and the timing couldn't be any worse. Fans are worried about their playoff run ending early due to PG's absence. However, Kawhi Leonard was able to carry the team to a Game 1 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Fans have been wondering if Paul George will make it on time for Game 2 or at least within the series against the Suns. Unfortunately, PG will remain unavailable for their upcoming game on Tuesday. To make things worse, it doesn't seem likely that George will return in any of the first-round games.

The Clippers superstar was initially supposed to be out for 2-3 weeks. However, PG has already surpassed the third week and there hasn't been any concrete timetable provided as to when who could possibly return. With that in mind, the LA Clippers will have to manage without George in the lineup. If they somehow beat Phoenix, fans could see "Playoff P's" return come the semifinals.

Paul George (knee) is out for Game 2 in Phoenix.



Can the LA Clippers survive round one without Paul George?

Despite lacking one of their superstars Paul George, the LA Clippers managed to steal a Game 1 victory 115-110 over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. The question now is, for how much longer can they beat the Suns? Kawhi Leonard successfully helped his team secure the win when he put up 38 points, five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal.

However, the Clippers' victory didn't come easy as the Suns put up a good fight and kept Game 1 close. It's a bit questionable now if Leonard can successfully repeat his performance to take a 2-0 lead on Tuesday. Kawhi was the only player on his team to score at least 20 points or more in Game 1. If his teammates don't pick up the pace, their shortcomings might ultimately backfire.

On paper, Phoenix should have the advantage considering that they have one of the deadliest scorers in Kevin Durant and a well-established trio. When it comes to championship experience, the Suns also have the edge since all four superstars have either won or competed in the NBA Finals. Clippers fans will hope the rest of the roster will step up and efficiently support Kawhi Leonard.

