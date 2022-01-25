Paul George injury update: NBA insider says surgery could be a 'real option' for the LA Clippers man

NBA and LA Clippers superstar Paul George could potentially see his spell on the sidelines be prolonged for a significant period, according to the latest reports.

ESPN's premier sports writer Brian Windhorst says George could potentially opt for surgery for his UCL injury that he sustained to his elbow in a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first week of December. Windhorst on his podcast The Hoop Collective said:

"It sounds like surgery is a real option there and if he has that then he is done for the year."

The initial timeline for his return was set within a month's time but George is yet to play a game this year. The Clippers have yet to field Kawhi Leonard as he continues to recover from his ACL injury and are now potentially losing George to a huge chunk of time.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Surgery could be a’ real option’ for Paul George, which could keep him out the rest of the season, per @WindhorstESPN Surgery could be a’ real option’ for Paul George, which could keep him out the rest of the season, per @WindhorstESPN https://t.co/IDFuHSeCgd

How important is Paul George to the LA Clippers?

George in action against the San Antonio Spurs.

One of the best players on the Clippers roster, Paul George is key tobtheir aspirations of winning the championship. George is widely considered to be one of the best two-way players in the league. He was sought out by fellow superstar teammate Kawhi Leonard and his decision to come to the Clippers hinged on their ability to get George from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

George has only played 26 games this season and is currently averaging 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists while shooting the ball better than 42% from the field and a little over 32% from beyond the arc. He has also recorded six double-doubles this season and had the Clippers in a good spot before going down with the injury.

Stats By STATS @StatsBySTATS



28.3 PPG

8.0 RPG

3.3 SPG

49.2 FG%



The last NBA player to reach all of those numbers over any 6-game span in a season was Michael Jordan from March 26 to April 5, 1990. Paul George in 6 games for the @LAClippers this season:28.3 PPG8.0 RPG3.3 SPG49.2 FG%The last NBA player to reach all of those numbers over any 6-game span in a season was Michael Jordan from March 26 to April 5, 1990. Paul George in 6 games for the @LAClippers this season:28.3 PPG8.0 RPG3.3 SPG49.2 FG%The last NBA player to reach all of those numbers over any 6-game span in a season was Michael Jordan from March 26 to April 5, 1990.

The sheer fact that this is the lowest he has shot from the perimeter since his rookie season is a testament to the greatness of Paul George. He is also shooting the fourth-lowest of his career from the field and that may have to do with the fact that he is attempting the most shots of his career this season.

What makes George so great is his ability to play both ends of the floor at an All-Star level as he is an excellent perimeter defender who uses his size and length to a good advantage while guarding an opposing player. The Clippers are ranked sixth in the NBA in terms of defensive ratings and one of the primary reasons why is because of George's capability on the defensive end of the floor.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Clippers potentially losing George for a significant period of time is a big blow for the team but it may be the right course of action. It could allow the star to recover completely and get back to on-court action with a fully fit Kawhi Leonard beside him.

Edited by Parimal

LIVE POLL Q. Should the Clippers sit out George for this season? Yes No 0 votes so far