Paul George injury update: NBA insider shares latest status of 76ers star's knee condition & expected absence from lineup

Paul George's tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers is off to a rocky start. A series of injuries has plagued him, the latest occurring during Wednesday's 117-111 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. He played 17 minutes and recorded two points, four rebounds and two assists.

On Thursday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that George suffered a bone bruise in his left knee and won't be available for the next two games (Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers). Additionally, he will be evaluated on Monday to know the full extent of the injury and recovery.

Furthermore, PHLY Sports' Dereck Bodner revealed that the nine-time All-Star suffered no structural damage to the affected left knee.

This current injury isn't new, as he had hyperextended the same left knee earlier in the season. That time, he missed the first five games.

Paul George's latest injury not as bad as initially thought, coach Nick Nurse

Paul George has had a nightmare start to his Philadelphia 76ers start with another injury setback. 76ers coach Nick Nurse talked about George's injury on Friday.

"They say it’s the same thing that happened [on Oct. 14], but to a little lesser extent," Nurse said before Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Wells Fargo Center (h/t Inquirer). "Not as bad as last time."

Paul George has had a difficult time with his Philadelphia 76ers career (Image via Instagram/@ygtrece)

After signing a lucrative four-year, $212 million contract with the 76ers, George hasn't yet produced the impact that was expected of him. He was meant to form a fearsome trio alongside former MVP Joel Embiid and youngster Tyrese Maxey.

But things haven't worked as planned. So far, he has averaged 14.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. He is shooting 38.3 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from beyond the arc.

