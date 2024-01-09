Paul George keeps it casual in $700 Ami Paris sweater before cracking NBA’s top 100 scorers list

Paul George is yet again having a must-watch season with the LA Clippers. Despite his history of injuries, George remains one of the best small forwards in the league today. Before he joined the NBA's top 100 scorers list with his 25-point outing on Monday night's 138-111 win against the Phoenix Suns, he was spotted wearing a $700 Ami Paris white sweater on the way to the game.

Paul George's $170 Ami Paris Sweater

His smooth-looking sweater was paired with light brown pants and a pair of white sneakers to top the whole look off. NBA players are known to be a fashionable group and the Clippers star's look was all the better considering the kind of night he had against the Suns' defense.

It was also a bounce-back outing for the LA Clippers, who previously lost to the LA Lakers on Sunday night with a score of 106-103. In the Clippers matchup against the Suns, George led the way with 25 points (10-of-19 shooting, including 4-of-9 from 3-point range) and 7 rebounds.

The team finished with 62.4% shooting for the night, including 51.75 from 3-point range.

Paul George joining NBA's top 100 scorers list

When Paul George finally joined the NBA's top 100 scorers list, he took the spot of seven-time NBA All-Star Grant Hill, who had 17,137 points. George cracked the prestigious list with 17,151 points.

With Chris Bosh (17,189 points) is 98th and Chris Webber (17,182 points) is 99th, so it is only a matter of time before George moves up on the list over those two.

Besides his accolades of being an eight-time NBA All-Star, two-time NBA All-Defensive First Team and 2019 NBA steals leader, this recent accomplishment is another great addition to George's career.

With how Paul George is playing this season, he only looks to be getting started. The LA Clippers forward is averaging 23.2 points (46.0% shooting, including 40.9% from 3-point range), 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

However, it wasn't always a good time with the LA Clippers as the team faced a hurdle early on in the season with the acquisition of James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers. They struggled to consistently close out games while also trying to figure out how to properly move the basketball within the flow of the offense.

Despite some rough stretches early on in the season, the Clippers seem to have figured out each others' roles on the team. They are playing a much better brand of basketball as they continue to polish their chemistry as a whole.

They started rolling last Dec. 2, 2023, and have since then won 15 out of their last 18 games. As of now, the team is fourth (23-13 record) in the Western Conference standings with a .639 winning percentage. They have also won seven out of the last 10 games.