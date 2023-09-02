Paul George, NBA stars congratulate Deion Sanders following Buffaloes' monumental 45-42 TCU upset

Paul George and the NBA community were quick to heap praise on Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders this weekend after his team earned an upset win in their college football season opener.

Sanders, who had a long and successful career in the NFL, recently took the head coach role with Colorado, leading the Buffaloes.

In his first game as coach, his team took on Fort Worth's TCU, a game the Buffs were projected to lose. Late in the fourth quarter, Colorado managed to pull out a big 45-42 win, shocking the world.

Notably, Sanders' own son, Shedeur Sanders, had a remarkable game at quarterback, setting a school record in the sport for most passing yards in a single game. He also became the first player in team history to throw for over 500 yards, going 38-47 on the day while throwing four touchdowns.

Following the game, Sanders spoke to reporters, where he tried to express how happy he was about the debut.

The NBA community was quick to take note of the situation, with Paul George, Trae Young, Fred VanVleet and a number of other stars taking to X (formerly Twitter) to praise Coach Prime.

Deion Sanders reacts to upset win that ignited Paul George and the NBA community

Saturday's win over the Horned Frogs was monumental for Deion Sanders, who seemed to have sparked quite a bit of controversy when he assumed the position of head coach. As several outlets reported, Sanders' roster decisions were quite controversial.

He completely revamped the roster with new players, bringing back only a select number of scholarship players.

Following the game, while Paul George and other NBA stars praised him for his efforts, Sanders called out his doubters while speaking to the media.

"We told you we coming. You thought we was joking and guess what, we keep receipts," Coach Prime told Fox Sports.

Colorado vs. TCU

His latest comments are in reference to those made during his introductory press conference back in 2022. At the time, he was eager to put the nation on notice, stating in comments, per BuzzZone:

"I'm coming, and when I get here, it's gonna be change. So, I want you all to get ready to go ahead and jump in the [transfer] portal and do whatever you're gonna get because the more of you jump in, the room you make.

"We're bringing kids that are smart, tough, fast, disciplined with character. That's the ones we're gonna get. Is that you?"

Based on his team's latest performance, it's safe to say Coach Prime has found his players. With the eyes of Paul George and the NBA community following him, he appears to have plenty of support.

