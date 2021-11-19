"Paul George needs illegal screens to get open against me" - Dillon Brooks on his defensive performance against Paul George in Memphis Grizzlies' terrific win against the LA Clippers

After putting on a defensive spectacle against the LA Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies' Dillion Brooks has said that Paul George would have needed an illegal screen to get past him. The 25-year-old was fabulous on the night, scoring 18 points to help the Grizzlies win 120-108.

He made things extremely difficult for Paul George whenever he guarded him. However, PG managed to score 23 points on 50% shooting from the field. Brooks praised George. and said that he expects that from an MVP type player.

However, the Grizzlies player also said that those points were not easy to come by for George. Further speaking about his defensive brilliance on the night, Dillon Brooks said in his post-game interview:

"What I said in the end when I got knocked down, in the end, I was like, 'Paul George needs an illegal screen to get open against me, I'm on him all night'."

Dillon Brooks was always tight against the PG 13, which he didn't seem to like. Although George drained five threes in the game, the Grizzlies did a good job, as they kept him off the free-throw line.

George failed to draw a foul whenever Brooks or anyone from the Grizzlies guarded him. Speaking more about the same, the Grizzlies player said:

"He still had a solid nigh;, he shot 9-18, and that's what MVP's do, but you know I made his life challenging; You know get shots off, he's complaining to the refs, he's doing excessively than when you watch him play others in the league. So you know, I just rise to the challenge."

"I watched so much film before the game, really studied what he wants to do and be prepared; You know, I imagined it too, I imagined guarding him before the game like seeing his jersey; You know him driving right, so you know I take this stuff so seriously, I mean I just try to get my teammates defensively ready"

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz "The crowd was rocking so we had so much energy and that's a fun way to play basketball." - @dillonbrooks24 "The crowd was rocking so we had so much energy and that's a fun way to play basketball." - @dillonbrooks24 https://t.co/VoOLcK1GJQ

Ja Morant scores 28 points to give Memphis Grizzlies a 120-108 win against the LA Clippers

Memphis Grizzlies secured their eighth win of the season after defeating the LA Clippers.

The Memphis Grizzlies were impressive right from the tip-off. They scored 30 points in the first quarter to make their intentions clear. Despite his best efforts, Paul George was unable to do anything special, as he was restricted to 23 points by the Grizzlies.

They grabbed 47 rebounds, as compared to the 34 grabbed by the LA Clippers. This game was another proof that the Clippers desperately need a big man who can rebound the ball well in the presence of strong centers like Steven Adams.

Memphis did a lot of damage in the paint, scoring 74 points through the four quarters. Ja Morant once again showed off his classy layups, leading the team by scoring 28 points on 61.9% shooting from the field.

With the win, Memphis are now 8-7 on the season and seventh in the Western Conference. They next face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Morant will hope to put on another clinical performance to continue their terrific winning run.

Edited by Bhargav