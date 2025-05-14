Paul George puts Cooper Flagg & Travis Hunter on notice with LeBron James reference

Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George said that despite the talent of Cooper Flagg and Travis Hunter, they still need to prove themselves in the professional leagues.

Ad

On Tuesday's "Podcast P with Paul George," the Sixers star referenced LA Lakers star LeBron James' rookie season. According to George, while Flagg and Hunter's talents were undeniable, they still need to prove themselves in the NBA and the NFL, respectively.

George narrated the scenario Flagg could face in the NBA at the beginning of his career.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"First week, Cooper Flagg comes in the league, he gonna be in all the action," George said. "He's gonna be in actions where his man has to screen. Now our best player is coming off. If they switch, let's see if he can guard."

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

According to George, Flagg can prove himself to the league right away.

"It's gonna come to a point where A, Cooper can guard like a motherf*****. We not gonna attack him no more. Or B, the league knows Cooper Flagg cannot guard. That's what Travis is going to see. Either A, stop going to that motherf***** or he can flat out guard."

Ad

Ad

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Hunter as the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. On the other hand, Cooper Flagg is projected to be the first selection in this season's NBA draft. The Dallas Mavericks hold the No. 1 pick.

George, a nine-time NBA All-Star, played in his first season with Philadelphia after signing a four-year, $212 million deal last offseason. The 35-year-old forward only played in 41 games due to several injuries, averaging 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Ad

"Wasn't in a space of being jolly" - Paul George comments on podcast hiatus

On Feb. 25, Paul George announced that he was stepping away from his podcast, "Podcast P with Paul George," to focus on the Philadelphia 76ers' playoff push and his health. On Tuesday, George's podcast returned, and one of the first things they discussed was the star's brief hiatus.

Ad

"I'm not a person to run away from anything," George said. "The reason I took the hiatus was more so I wanted to get my body healthy. I wasn't mentally there in a time of where we where at, the team, me dealing with injuries. I wasn't in a space of being jolly, being happy."

Ad

"Kinda just want to touch back with my fan base," George added. "It was important for us to kind of start this back up. Just give back to the people."

Ad

According to George, he has been focusing on getting his body ready for next season. In March, Philadelphia announced that George would be shut down for the rest of the regular season. The Sixers had a 23-45 record at that time and were five games behind the last play-in spot.

Philadelphia would finish 24-58, the fifth-worst record in the NBA. Their 2024-25 season is a massive disappointment for a team that believed they were championship contenders at the start of the year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More