Paul George reveals near Pistons deal after 2x NBA All-Star's efforts to lure him from Pacers

The Detroit Pistons almost had a dynamic duo during Andre Drummond's time in town, as he revealed that he tried to recruit Paul George. Drummond explained how he attempted to collaborate with the star forward during his appearance as a guest on Monday's episode of "Podcast P with Paul George."

During Drummond's time in Detroit, the franchise couldn't get a star to play for the franchise. The closest help the two-time All-Star had was when the organization traded for Blake Griffin. However, that didn't last long as injuries plagued Griffin and his contract was bought out by the Pistons.

Interestingly, a duo of Drummond and George almost formed while they were both at the top of their game. The current Philadelphia 76ers big man confirmed with the star forward that he and Reggie Jackson reached out to him to form a potential Big 3 in Detroit.

"You did," George answered. "You and Reg [Jackson].

"I actually was thinking about it just because, obviously, Reg reached out and you reached out and I'm like, 'That might be a solid three stars right there.'"

However, the cold temperature became a factor in his decision-making process as he explained why he didn't join Drummond.

"The only thing, I lived in Indiana. I'm tryna get out of this cold. I'm not tryna leave cold to go cold again."

While the two didn't get to play together with the Pistons, they still had their chance to play on the same team. Both are players for the Sixers, but only one of them remains a star.

Paul George addressed his 'I'm bored' comments

Paul George went viral recently after saying that he found guarding centers "boring." On the new episode of his podcast, George defended himself and explained why he said what he said.

“I hate doing interviews because they’re gonna blow stuff out of proportion and make it something that it’s not,” the star forward said (timestamp at 48:13).

He pointed out that the Sixers have younger defenders like Caleb Martin and Kelly Oubre, who he thinks are better fit to defend the interior. George said he wants to be a "roamer" and serve as a help defender in most instances to conserve his energy. After all, he is also heavily involved on the offensive side.

However, George said that he still enjoys being a primary defender on the perimeter, a defensive role that he's become accustomed to in his 15-year career. Even at 34, the forward is still capable of battling on defense.

