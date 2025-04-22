Paul George's Kawhi Leonard take age badly as fans bring up his $150,000,000 reason to mock Sixers star

Last year, Kawhi Leonard landed a three-year extension worth $149.5 million with the LA Clippers while Paul George was left venturing the open market. As the postseason continues to unfold, fans PG finds himself on the wrong end of jokes after one of his old takes resurfaced.

Ad

As we all know, George went on to sign a four-year max contract with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency. Things did not pan out for him his first season their, as the injury-ridden team failed to reach the postseason.

Though he did spend a good portion of the year injured, Kawhi Leonard has elevated his game in the postseason. He is fresh off a dominant outing against the Denver Nuggets, recording 39 points and five assists on 15-for-19 shooting.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In light of this performance, fans took to social media to jab at George for his old take of him and Leonard being on the same level.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Fans bash Paul George for old Kawhi Leonard take

A week after signing his new contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, PG opened up on the decision on his podcast. While talking about what led to him changing teams, he briefly brought up how things went astray with the LA Clippers.

Ad

When talking about the negotiation process with LA, George stated that he would have stayed. He was willing to sign a similar deal as Kawhi Leonard, but the Clippers were hesitant to put such an offer on the table. Because of this, PG departed to form a big three with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Following Kawhi Leonard's masterclass against the Nuggets Monday, fans dug up PG's old podcast to bash him for how poorly his take aged.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans poured in to sound off on him feeling he belongs in the price point as Leonard.

"I'd take Kawhi with no legs before current PG and his contract," one fan said.

"These players have no self awareness," another fan said.

"Resumes don’t even match up for the pay to match up," said one fan.

Context does need to be provided here, as things were much different when George made this comment. At that point, he was fresh off an All-Star season and played his most games (74) since 2019. Based on what he had shown in 2024, George was deserving of a sizable contract.

In hindsight, the Clippers seem to have made the right move. PG struggled with injury all season, and his departure allowed other members of the team to step up in a larger role. They now look like a much deeper team around the All-Star duo of Leonard and James Harden as they compete in the Western Conference playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More