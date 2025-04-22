Paul George's Kawhi Leonard take age badly as fans bring up his $150,000,000 reason to mock Sixers star

Last year, Kawhi Leonard landed a three-year extension worth $149.5 million with the LA Clippers while Paul George was left venturing the open market. As the postseason continues to unfold, fans PG finds himself on the wrong end of jokes after one of his old takes resurfaced.
As we all know, George went on to sign a four-year max contract with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency. Things did not pan out for him his first season their, as the injury-ridden team failed to reach the postseason.
Though he did spend a good portion of the year injured, Kawhi Leonard has elevated his game in the postseason. He is fresh off a dominant outing against the Denver Nuggets, recording 39 points and five assists on 15-for-19 shooting.
In light of this performance, fans took to social media to jab at George for his old take of him and Leonard being on the same level.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Fans bash Paul George for old Kawhi Leonard take
A week after signing his new contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, PG opened up on the decision on his podcast. While talking about what led to him changing teams, he briefly brought up how things went astray with the LA Clippers.
When talking about the negotiation process with LA, George stated that he would have stayed. He was willing to sign a similar deal as Kawhi Leonard, but the Clippers were hesitant to put such an offer on the table. Because of this, PG departed to form a big three with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
Following Kawhi Leonard's masterclass against the Nuggets Monday, fans dug up PG's old podcast to bash him for how poorly his take aged.
Fans poured in to sound off on him feeling he belongs in the price point as Leonard.
"I'd take Kawhi with no legs before current PG and his contract," one fan said.
"These players have no self awareness," another fan said.
"Resumes don’t even match up for the pay to match up," said one fan.
Context does need to be provided here, as things were much different when George made this comment. At that point, he was fresh off an All-Star season and played his most games (74) since 2019. Based on what he had shown in 2024, George was deserving of a sizable contract.
In hindsight, the Clippers seem to have made the right move. PG struggled with injury all season, and his departure allowed other members of the team to step up in a larger role. They now look like a much deeper team around the All-Star duo of Leonard and James Harden as they compete in the Western Conference playoffs.
Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.