Paul George's wife Daniela Rajic brings out the bold dance moves for Clippers star at their New Year's Eve party 

Paul George and his wife Daniela Rajic had quite the blast at their New Year's Eve party with the latter showing off some of her bold dance moves for the LA Clippers star. The model and entrepreneur took to Instagram to share a clip of her dancing and had the guard smiling.

Rajic's IG stories were all from the party and it was quite clear that the guests were all treated to a good time. She reposted photos of people who praised them for throwing up a good party.

Daniela Rajic showed off some of her moves to Paul George

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rajic was seen in an all-black outfit, while George was in a white shirt, fitted out with a black jacket and trousers. He appeared to be relaxed and was all smiles as his wife danced around him. Safe to say, the George family had a good time and that comes as a bit of a breather amid what has been a taxing, but brilliant season for them so far.

Paul George and the LA Clippers are on the rise

A healthy Paul George and Kawhi Leonard were what the LA Clippers needed this season, and the team has played some quality ball after their initial stutter following the acquisition of James Harden. The team has now learned to play with two quality guards Harden and Russell Westbrook.

George has been having a good run averaging 22.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists. His last five games have seen him average 22.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. He led the team to a 121-104 win against the Miami Heat on Monday with 23 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists.

Placed fourth in a stacked Western Conference, the Clippers are one of the teams in win-now mode and Paul George is a vital component in the side's title aspirations this season. He was a notable absentee in their playoffs last season as they lost to the Phoenix Suns in the first round.

George and the Clippers have heavy matchups coming up. They play the Suns next, followed by the impressive New Orleans Pelicans on a two-game away trip. Upon their return, it will be a 'Battle for LA' with the misfiring Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena. It remains to be seen if the forward can keep up his prolific shooting.