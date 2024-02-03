Paul George's wife Daniela Rajic embraced by Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods as they strike pose together

Jordyn Woods got herself a new pal for fancy photos. Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns's girlfriend has now got Daniela Rajic by her side to pose for social media uploads.

Rajic, who is the wife of LA Clippers forward Paul George, shared a mirror selfie with the much famous Jordyn Woods recently. Along with PG's partner, Woods posed with former NBA player Patrick Patterson's wife Sarah Patterson in front of a flowery wall.

Jordyn Woods with her photo buddies (Image via Instagram @danielarajic)

However, it is a time for celebration for Woods and Rajic as both of their respective partners, Paul George and Karl-Anthony Towns, were selected as NBA All-Stars. The Timberwolves star, Towns, is among the seven reserves for the NBA Western Conference All-Star team. He is set to make the fourth All-Star appearance of his career on Feb. 18.

Paul George, along with his Clippers teammate Kawhi Leonard, have been announced as Western reserves as well. George, set to make his ninth All-Star game appearance, and Leonard, making his sixth appearance, were recognized for their notable contributions this season.

With almost identical season statistics, Leonard averaged 23.9 PPG, 6.3 RPG, and 3.7 APG on 53/44/88 shooting splits, while George averaged 23.0 PPG, 5.5 RPG, and 3.5 APG on 46/41/91 splits.

Their consistent availability throughout the season, with Leonard playing 42 games and George playing 43, has significantly contributed to the Clippers' strong position in the standings, currently at 31-15 after a challenging 3-7 start.

Karl-Anthony Towns got vote appeal from partner Jordyn Woods

Karl-Anthony Towns' remarkable basketball prowess was certainly aided by the influential support he received from his partner, Jordyn Woods. Beyond the typical All-Star campaigns orchestrated by teams for their top players, Towns benefitted from the special backing of Woods and her substantial 12.2 million Instagram followers.

During the All-Star triple-voting day, Woods further amplified her support for Towns by posting on her Instagram as an appeal to vote in favor of Towns.

She captioned with a resolute "What they said," about the original video caption highlighting Towns as the "Best shooting big" with undeniable statistics. The momentum generated by Woods' endorsement proved pivotal, ultimately resulting in Towns securing an All-Star selection, a feat that eluded him in the previous season.

