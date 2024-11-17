Paul George's wife Daniela Rajic enjoys yacht parties and jet-skiing as she gives a sneak peek into her  birthday celebration

Paul George finally made his debut with the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 6 but it wasn't the only important event for his family in November. His wife, Daniela Rajic, just had her 34th birthday on Nov. 12, and she celebrated it in style.

Rajic took to Instagram to share a series of stories of her and her friends having a great time at the beach, dancing and dining.

Image via Daniela Rajic's IG

Image via Daniela Rajic's IG

Image via Daniela Rajic's IG

Image via Daniela Rajic's IG

Paul George reveals his wife, Daniela Rajic, found out about an NBA trade before he did

Ever since she started dating Paul George, Rajic has become one of the most well-known partners of a player. She has developed a huge following and made some close friends along the way.

Notably, that helped her have an inside scoop before some NBA insiders got it. In a mid-October episode of his "Podcast P," George said that his wife called him to let him know about the trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to New York:

“It was crazy how it went down because, you know, my wife called me, and she found out before I found out. My wife and Kat’s girl, Jordyn, are very close,” Paul George claimed.

"'Hey, did you hear the news?' she asked. 'News? What? Wait, what happened?' George responded, 'KAT’s going to New York,' she said."

The Sixers star forward reached out to Towns shortly after to discuss the seemingly-shocking trade. However, it seems like there was more to the transaction than was reported.

When asked whether the Timberwolves had handled the trade the right way, the perennial All-Star said:

“Yes and no. I’m going to keep the conversation I had with KAT confidential. Because obviously, I know more to the story, but that’s for him to explain and not me.

“It’s hard to say in these situations. Right? Because owners can do what they want. They can trade you in a drop of a dime."

At the end of the day, the NBA is a business, and as such, teams will make decisions based on their best interests, which aren't always the players' best interests.

Fortunately for them, they're well compensated because of their efforts and talents, and that also allows them, along with their families, to secure their futures for the long run.

