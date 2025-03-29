Paul George's wife receives wholesome shoutout from Patrick Beverley's gf for turning heads on the beach

On Friday, Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George's wife, Daniela George, received a wholesome shoutout from Patrick Beverly's girlfriend, Mandana Bolourchi, on Instagram. The entrepreneur received praise for her beach photoshoot, where she turned heads with her looks. Many, including Bolourchi, showered her with compliments.

Sharing a four-picture post of her on a Turks and Caicos Islands beach, Daniela George donned a light green bikini top with a white sarong. The look was complemented with a gold bracelet and necklace, while she also held a wine glass in one hand.

Captioning the post with a short message for her followers, the businesswoman wrote:

"Paradise found 🌴🥥🐚☀️"

Patrick Beverly's girlfriend, Mandana Bolourchi, commented on Daniela's post with a wholesome shoutout.

"A goddess 🔥🔥," she wrote.

Patrick Beverly's girlfriend, Mandana Bolourchi, comments on Daniela George's post on Instagram

According to Daniela George's post, her stunning beach pictures were taken at the Wymara resort in the Turks and Caicos Islands. The sandy beach paradise is in the Atlantic Ocean and is a British Overseas Territory.

Mandana Bolourchi's comment on George's post highlights the close bond between them. Their relationship began when Beverly and Paul George were teammates at the LA Clippers.

Despite Beverly now playing for Hapoel Tel Aviv BC in Israel and George for the Philadelphia 76ers, their wives still seem to have a strong fondness for each other, as evidenced by their interactions on Instagram.

Patrick Beverly shows support for Paul George after he faced backlash for his All-Star break vacation with his wife

Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George received huge criticism from fans after he was pictured in the Caribbean Islands with his wife during the 2025 All-Star break. With the 76ers struggling this season and George underperforming, fans were livid over his mid-season vacation.

However, despite heavy criticism, former teammate Patrick Beverly showed his support for George during his podcast. In an episode of the "Pat Bev Pod," he explained the thought process behind PG's All-Star break vacation:

"I played in Philly, It's a basketball, a sport city. If the team isn't doing well, they're gonna stop you... He probably hasn't seen sunshine in a long time."

Expand Tweet

Beverly mentioned that Paul George was accustomed to the sun from living in Los Angeles and that the weather in Philadelphia might have been hard for him to handle. Furthermore, the former All-Star guard also added that he understood the sentiment of Philly fans, having played in the city during the 2023-24 season.

The Philadelphia 76ers were the favorites to reach the finals after acquiring "PG-13" during the offseason. However, their season has not gone to plan, as they seem set to miss out on the playoffs this term.

